BET & Wingstop To Host HipHopDX's 3rd Annual Rappers VS Gamers Tag-Team Tournament: DX TURBO III

As in previous years, the whole affair will be broadcast live via HipHopDX's Twitch channel (twitch.tv/hiphopdx), YouTube (youtube.com/hiphopdx) and Facebook (facebook.com/hiphopdx), as well as on BET's Youtube (youtube.com/BETNetorks) & Facebook (facebook.com/bet). The big event will take place in a historic experiential studio in Downtown Los Angeles, on the heels of the six day game culture event, E3. This year the DX TURBO III contest is poised to be yet another great success for HipHopDX, a brand on the move. DX Turbo has mastered this impactful tastemaker event which caters to influencers, gamers, and the urban music community. This is definitely an event that the media will not want to miss. HipHopDX has cut its teeth as an emerging icon in the hip hop music news arena and now DX Turbo III is clear proof that HipHopDX is also making a huge imprint on the gaming entertainment world as well.

"It's spectacular! This event is now in its 3rd year and HipHopDX is very excited to again present such an authentic and original event with the support of BET, Wingstop and Bandai Namco," said Sharath Cherian, Founder/CEO of HipHopDX. "We're honored to have these companies support the gaming and Hip Hop world, as they collide in such a fun way."

2016 saw HipHopDX debut its inaugural DX TURBO, featuring Street Fighter, where an enthusiastic audience of celebrities, gamers, industry tastemakers watched as Rapper Futuristic and Street Fighter Legend Chris Tatarian took the crown. In 2017, Kirko Bangz and iPod King Carter held their audience rapt as they walked away with the top spot dunking it out on NBA Playgrounds.

Boasting a who's who list of champion gamers like high earning tournament player, So-Cal's very own, Tekken 7 master, Mike "Suiken" Khieu, Evolution World Champion Tekken 7 player, Anthony "Jackie Tran" Tran, Tekken Champion Contender and favorite, Vanessa "Swag Master" Tan, and Joseph "Joey Fury" Bennett, whose gameplay style helped propel him to top 5 finishes at almost every tournament he has ever competed in and who recently took out the #1 ranked Kim "JDCR" Hyun Jin in Tekken at Combo Breaker 2018. These gaming gods will be paired up with celebrities such as actor, rapper, Page Kennedy, best known for portraying Radon Randell in the Spike sports comedy series, Blue Mountain State, and U-Turn in the Showtime series, Weeds, Derek Minor, hip hop artist, record producer, entrepreneur, actor, and screenwriter & Sacramento rapper Mozzy, NBA All-Star Baron Davis, and Grammy Award winning producer Drumma Boy, all of whom are anxious to prove they are also up to the challenge, DX TURBO III is sure to be the best tournament yet. (More players to be announced early next week.)

Music will be provided by DJ Hed of Real 92.3. TBS eLeague host by culture icon, Steve "Tasty Steve" Scott and former HipHopDX EIC Justin Hunte will host the live stream. The double-elimination tournament players will battle until one team is left standing. Participants and their guests will be enjoy drinks and delicious fresh wings courtesy of Wingstop while surrounded by celebrities, NBA stars, influencers, singers, rappers and cosplay stars.

Tekken 7 is a fighting game developed by Bandai Namco Studios that had a limited arcade release in Japan in 2015 as the first to make use of the Unreal Engine. An updated version, Tekken 7: Fated Retribution, was released in Japan in 2016 featuring expanded content, including new stages, costumes, items and characters. That version was released for Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4 and Xbox One in 2017. Tekken 7 went on to sell over 3 million copies worldwide by the end of 2017.

For news on DX Turbo III HipHopDX Gaming Tournament presented BET, Fueled by Wingstop, log on to live.hiphopdx.com and follow us on social media using the hashtag #DXTurbo or @hiphopdx on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

About HipHopDX

A veteran in the hip hop news community, with over 19 years in the game, HipHopDX is one of the longest running, independently owned Hip Hop media companies. HipHopDX consists of a team that through multimedia and the written word are dedicated to the world of Hip Hop storytelling. Priding itself with a motto of "news not gossip," HipHopDX is a strong and reliable presence in the space. With over 2.8 Million visitors a month to its web property, another 2.4M on Social and 425k on YouTube, home of the hit show The Breakdown hosted by Nicolaus "Murs" Carter, it is the place to be for everything Hip Hop. For more visit www.hiphopdx.com or on social media at facebook.com/hiphopdx, instagram/hiphopdx and Twitter @hiphopdx and YouTube youtube.com/hiphopdx.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises more than 1,000 restaurants across the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. The Wing Experts' menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero. Wingstop's wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed and served with a variety of house-made sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries. Having grown its domestic same store sales for 13 consecutive years, the Company has been ranked #3 on the "Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains" by Nation's Restaurant News (2016), #7 on the "Top 40 Fast Casual Chains" by Restaurant Business (2016), and was named "Best Franchise Deal in North America" by QSR magazine (2014). Wingstop was ranked #88 on Fortune's 100 Best Medium Workplaces list in October 2016. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstopfranchise.com. Follow us on facebook.com/Wingstop and Twitter @Wingstop.

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, France and South Korea. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER (formerly CENTRIC), a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

