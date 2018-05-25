Beta Testing of Covesting's Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Officially Starts

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617950/Covesting_Logo.jpg )

Covesting successfully completed its ICO only at the end of December last year. It has never failed to deliver on its promises since then and rolled out all pieces of its comprehensive cryptocurrency trading infrastructure strictly in line with its road map.

Back at the end of February Covesting launched its Crypto Intelligence Portal, a unique educational and informational resource for both novices and experienced traders. The resource features live quotes, latest news and educational materials, as well as trade ideas submitted by experienced traders. Also in February, Covesting held a presentation of its fully functional trading platform, launched a new site and called for traders to register and participate in beta testing.

"We are pleased to announce that the cryptocurrency community showed a huge interest in beta testing of our platform, and the number of applications considerably exceeded our expectations. We selected the most experienced traders and the most dedicated members of our community as participants of beta testing, but we may offer some other participants to take part in the process later," said Dmitrij Pruglo, CEO of Covesting.

Beta testers will be provided with the initial deposit so that they could test all available features and report bugs, such as interface/UIX issues, problems with order execution, data representation/calculation issues, or anything that, in the tester's view, needs improvement or change. The most active traders will be able to withdraw all the funds from their accounts and have a chance to win 2,000$ in COV.

Covesting hopes that the beta testing will help it achieve the highest quality standards and deliver the best results. Covesting has always come up to our expectations before, and we have good grounds to believe it will reach its goals again.

Covesting's team includes highly skilled professionals with background in trading, investment banking, blockchain, AI, data, and fintech (Saxo Bank, SEB Bank, JP Morgan, Zurich Insurance and others) with accumulated trading experience of over 60 years.

SOURCE Covesting