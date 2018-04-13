Beverage Market in the United States: Analysis 2012-2017 with Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018 focuses on the market for selected beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2012-2017 and projections for 2017-2022.
Carbonated beverages will continue to lead the market in dollar volume through 2022, but sales will continue to sag as consumers opt for less sugary beverages and for beverage categories with healthier options. The migration away from soda will keep driving growth in bottled water, coffee, and tea, all of which will have a CAGR of at least 4% during the forecast period. Despite the occasional controversy, energy and sports drinks remain popular with Millennials as well as sub-segments such as gamers and athletes, and consumer trend-savvy innovation in this arena will also drive market opportunities growth.
Despite the general maturity of the top packaged beverage categories -with bottled water as a notable exception- beverage manufacturers and marketers can pinpoint various opportunities for future growth.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading categories in retail packaged beverages, spanning all sections of the grocery store, and detailing how marketing tools, clean labels, environmental consciousness, packaging, and marketing tools can all lead to profitable innovation.
Report Coverage
- Bottled and Enhanced Waters
- Carbonated Beverages
- Energy & Sports Drinks
- Juices
- Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee
- Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea
- Dairy Beverages & Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Scope
- Methodology
- Market Size and Growth
- Table U.S. Retail Sales of Select Beverage Categories, 2017 vs. 2022P (in millions of dollars)
- Key Opportunities for Future Growth
- Clean Label
- Environmental Concerns
- Packaging
- Health and Well-Being
- New, Different, Exotic, and Scientific
- Crossing Categories
- Online Shopping
- Finding Winning Brands
- Supporting a Cause
- Foodservice Environment
- Consumer Trends
2. Bottled and Enhanced Waters
- The Category
- Bottle Water Retail Sales Approach $18 Billion in 2017
- Category to Approach $24 Billion by 2022
- Table U.S. Bottled Water Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)
- Competitive Environment
- A Mature Category with a Clean Label Product
- Several Competitive Paths Available
- Cause-Related
- Status Conscious
- Leveraging Success
- Product Developments
- Table Selected New Products
- Bottled Water in Foodservice
- Consumer Trends
- Table Consumption Rates for Bottled Water, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Consumption Rates for Bottled Water by Flavor Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Brands of Bottled Waters Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume bottled water)
3. Carbonated Beverages
- The Category
- Retail Sales of Carbonated Beverages Near $39 Billion in 2017
- Category to Drop to $36 Billion by 2022
- Table U.S. Carbonated Beverages Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)
- Competitive Environment
- Impact of Sugar Taxes
- Healthy Sodas
- Craft Sodas
- Market Leaders Experiment
- Product Development
- Table Selected New Products
- Carbonated Beverages in Foodservice
- Consumer Trends
- Table Consumption Rates for Carbonated Beverages by Types, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Brands of Diet Colas Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume diet colas)
4. Energy & Sports Drinks
- The Category
- Retail Sales of Energy & Sports Drinks at Almost $27 Billion in 2017
- Sales to Approach $35 Billion by 2022
- Table U.S. Energy & Sports Drink Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)
- Competitive Environment
- Product Line Extensions
- The Caffeine Connection
- Dairy-Based Energy Drinks
- Natural Energy Sources
- Product Development
- Table Selected New Products
- Energy Drinks in Foodservice
- Consumer Trends
- Table Consumption Rates for Energy/Sports Drinks, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Consumption Rates for Energy/Sports Drinks by Form, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Brands of Energy Drinks/Shots Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume Energy Drinks/Shots)
- Table Energy Drinks Consumed Per Household in Last 30 Days, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume energy drinks)
- Table Thirst Quenchers/Sports Drinks Servings per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume thirst quenchers/sports drinks)
5. Juices
- The Category
- Fruit and Vegetable Juice Sales Drop to $19.4 Billion in 2017
- Category Sales Projected to Dip to $19 Billion by 2022
- Table U.S. Fruit and Vegetable Juice Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)
- Competitive Environment
- Going Green
- Target Markets
- Juice for Kids
- Product Development
- Table Selected New Products
- Juice in Foodservice
- Consumer Trends
- Table Consumption Rates for Juice by Types, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Consumption Rates for Orange Juice by Types, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Brands of Frozen Orange Juice Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume frozen orange juice beverages)
- Table Glasses of Orange Juice (Canned/Bottled/Cartons) Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume orange juice in cans, bottles, or cartons)
- Table Glasses of Frozen Orange Juice Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume frozen orange juice)
- Table Glasses of Other Fruit Juices Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume other fruit juices)
- Table Glasses of Tomato/Vegetable Juices Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume tomato/vegetable juices)
6. Coffee & Ready-to-Drink Coffee
- The Category
- Sales Exceed $14 Billion in 2017
- Growth to $18 Billion Forecast by 2022
- Table U.S. Coffee Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)
- Competitive Environment
- Cold Brewed Not Slowing Down
- Bulletproof Coffee
- Nitro Coffee
- Coffee Crossovers
- Product Development
- Table Selected New Products
- Coffee in Foodservice
- Consumer Trends
- Table Consumption Rates for Coffee by Types, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Consumption Rates for Coffee: Ground Vs. Whole Bean, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Consumption Rates for Ground Coffee by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Consumption Rates for Instant Coffee Mixes by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Consumption Rates for Instant Flavored Coffee Mixes by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Consumption Rates for Unsweetened Instant Coffees, Regular Vs. Decaffeinated, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Brands of Espresso Coffee Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume espresso coffee)
- Table Brands of Coffee Drinks Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume coffee drinks)
- Table Brands of Instant Coffee Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume instant coffee)
- Table Cups of Regular Ground Coffee Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume regular ground coffee)
- Table Cups of Decaffeinated Ground Coffee Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume decaffeinated ground coffee)
- Table Cups of Instant Coffee Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume instant coffee)
7. Tea & Ready-to-Drink Tea
- The Category
- Retail Sales of Tea & Ready-to-Drink Tea Approach $8 Billion in 2017
- Tea Category Sales to Approach $10 Billion by 2022
- Table U.S. Tea Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P(in millions of dollars and percent change)
- Competitive Environment
- Matcha Tea
- Moringa Tea
- Sencha Tea
- Cold Pressed Tea
- Crossover Teas
- Product Development
- Table Selected New Products
- Tea in Foodservice
- Consumer Trends
- Table Consumption Rates for Tea by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Consumption Rates for Ready-To-Drink Iced Tea by Types, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Brands of Ready-To-Drink Iced Tea Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume ready-to-drink iced tea beverages)
- Table Brands of Instant Iced Tea Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume instant iced tea beverages)
- Table Consumption Rates for Iced Teas by Sweetener Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Cups of Regular Tea Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume regular tea)
- Table Cups of Instant Iced Tea Mix Tea Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume instant iced tea mix)
8. Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages
- The Category
- Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales Hovering Around $22 Billion
- 2022 Sales Levels Will Mirror 2012
- Table U.S. Dairy and Non-Dairy Beverages Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)
- Competitive Environment: Dairy Beverages
- Organic, Grassfed, and Raw
- Dairy Companies Seek Plant Based Alternative Providers
- Mixing Milk and Vegetables
- Milk-Based Refrigerated Coffee Drinks
- Traditional Marketing Still Prevails
- Product Development
- Table Selected New Dairy Products
- Competitive Environment: Non-Dairy Milk Alternative Beverages
- Potential for Dairy/Plant-Based Combination Beverages
- Extending the Source List
- The Sustainability Factor
- Plant Milk Everywhere
- Processing as a Marketing Point
- Product Development
- Table Selected New Non-Dairy Beverage Products
- Milk in Foodservice
- Almond Milk
- Soy Milk
- Coconut Milk
- Consumer Trends
- Table Consumption Rates for Dairy Beverages by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Consumption Rates for Non-Dairy Beverages by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
- Table Brands of Non-Dairy Beverages Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume non-dairy beverages)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6w4ftt/beverage_market?w=5
