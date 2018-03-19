Beverages Stocks' Research Reports Released on New Age Beverages, Coca-Cola European Partners, Cott, and Dr. Pepper Snapple

www.wallstequities.com/registration

New Age Beverages

Last Friday, shares in Torrance, California-based New Age Beverages Corp. ended the session 0.63% higher at $3.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 199,729 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 47.00% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 2.33% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of New Age Beverages, which operates as a healthy functional beverage company, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.89.

On March 01st, 2018, New Age Beverages announced that it has signed a major distribution agreement and begun shipments of its Aspen Pure Probiotic water product to one of the largest convenience store chains in Canada with more than 600 initial new outlets of distribution. This expansion, throughout the Canadian Division of this major global convenience retailer, represents the first major expansion in the convenience channel, with significant additional convenience and other major grocery retail expansion envisioned throughout the rest of 2018. Get the full research report on NBEV for free by clicking below at:

Coca-Cola European Partners

Uxbridge, the UK-based Coca-Cola European Partners PLC's stock declined slightly by 0.05%, to close the day at $40.76 with a total trading volume of 1.28 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.51% in the past month, 4.70% over the previous three months, and 12.60% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.07% and 0.31% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, have an RSI of 58.23.

On March 15th, 2018, Coca-Cola European Partners filed its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This document was filed in accordance with Section 203.01 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual and includes the Company's audited results for the year ended December 31st, 2017. Gain free access to the research report on CCE at:

Cott

Shares in Tampa, Florida-based Cott Corp. recorded a trading volume of 519,227 shares at the close of the last trading session. The stock ended the day 0.46% higher at $15.22. The Company's shares have advanced 24.35% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.04%. Furthermore, shares of Cott, which together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide, have an RSI of 42.90.

On March 05th, 2018, Cott announced that it will present at the CIBC Annual Retail and Consumer Conference on March 28th, 2018. The presentation, which will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, will be webcast under the investor relations section of the Company's website. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on COT at:

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Plano, Texas headquartered Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.'s shares finished Friday's session 0.28% higher at $117.60. A total volume of 1.64 million shares was traded. The stock has advanced 2.34% in the last month, 25.43% in the previous three months, and 21.98% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.20% and 23.22%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Dr Pepper Snapple, which manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the US, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada, have an RSI of 70.76.

On March 14th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $124 a share to $122 a share. Register now for today's free coverage on DPS at:

