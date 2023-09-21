BGL Welcomes Kevin R. Nowaskey as Managing Director in Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Kevin R. Nowaskey has joined as a Managing Director within the firm's Capital Markets Advisory group. Based in New York City, Kevin will lead the firm's Private Capital Advisory team.

Kevin joins BGL following his leadership and execution of several high-profile secondary transactions on both the buy-side and sell-side. His expertise augments BGL's capital markets offerings and will enable the firm to meet the growing demand among its clients for access to secondary solutions in private markets.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to the firm," said BGL's Executive Committee. "The experience and knowledge he brings to BGL will enable us to facilitate secondary transactions of all sizes and complexities and better meet the evolving needs of our clients in this rapidly growing space."

BGL's Private Capital Advisory team offers comprehensive, bespoke secondary advisory solutions to both General Partners and Limited Partners, including LP portfolio sales and acquisitions, direct secondary transactions, co-investment opportunities, portfolio company divestitures, structured secondary transactions, and preferred equity & NAV loan financing. BGL maintains an active network of institutions which seek to invest in, or lend directly to, portfolio companies and private funds across the firm's Financial Sponsor Coverage and broader Capital Markets teams, to access the appropriate capital providers for each transaction.

"BGL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions, deep market insights, and exceptional client service," said Nowaskey. "I look forward to helping our clients achieve their strategic objectives in this incredibly dynamic landscape, backed by the broader BGL platform and its active network of institutions."

Prior to joining BGL, Kevin was a Director at Eaton Partners, where he led and built out the firm's Private Capital Advisory unit. Previously, Kevin was a Director of the Secondary Market Advisory Group at Duff & Phelps. He double majored in economics and political science at Union College.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

