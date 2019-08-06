Bi-Annual Report on Current Conditions and Future Prospects for the Global Precipitated Silica Industry, Q2 2019 Edition

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silica Market Update - A Bi-Annual Report on Precipitated Silica" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Silica Market Update is a bi-annual report on current conditions and future prospects for the global precipitated silica industry. The report provides precipitated silica demand by region, market, and application, current pricing by application and region (US, EU, China), nameplate production capacity by company and country, and recent and proposed capacity expansion projects. The report also includes annual precipitated silica sales for leading suppliers by region and major application.

The report includes a separate Excel spreadsheet providing extensive supplemental data, including demand by market, demand by country, and capacity by company and plant.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Summary Figures

3. Regional Update

4. Markets Update

5. Pricing Update

6. Capacity Developments

7. Industry Developments

8. Sales & Capacity by Company

9. Sources & Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Allied Silica Ltd ( India )

) Evonik Industries ( Germany )

) Glassven Yangzhong Silicas ( China )

) Grace Silica ( Germany )

) Iqesil S.A. ( Spain )

) Madhu Silica ( India )

) Oriental Silica Corp. ( Taiwan )

) PPG Industries (US)

PQ Corp. (UK)

Quechen Silicon Chemical ( China )

) Solvay S.A. ( Belgium )

) Tosoh Corp. ( Japan )

) Wuxi Hengcheng Silicon ( China )

) Zhejiang Hengdian Group ( China )

) Zhuzhou Xinglong Chemical ( China )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5js6n





