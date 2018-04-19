BibleCoin Going Global with GNN News Based On The World's Very First 4th-Generation Blockchain Technology

Hwang Soon Young from Korea Framing Institute has predicted that "The patent, a 4th-generation crypto-related technology, will allow users to avoid 'hacking issues,' which have been troublesome for the distribution process of cryptocurrencies and global crypto-exchanges."

Han Jong Won, CEO of BI FINTECH PTE LTD., which leads the ICO of BibleCoin, said that BibleCoin was coined from an idea that suggests a global standard for cryptocurrencies to have internal transaction value rather than being used as tools for speculation. Also, Han Jong Won revealed that the company is preparing various services that will apply this encryption technology.

BibleCoin is rapidly growing thanks to the support of churches and Christian-related companies all over the world.

The company also revealed that the coin is scheduled to be listed on various global crypto-exchanges during the second half of 2018 along with global news platform GNN and its global branches.

Lee Jae Young, CEO of BI FINTECH PTE LTD., has recruited Challi Jung, who has been working as CEO for GNN News, as CMO. Furthermore, BI FINTECH PTE LTD. has officially signed a global publishing agreement with GNN News.

The reason why BibleCoin is popular in South Korea is that ICO promotion can be done easily in various countries through the GNN News platform.

'Saynews', a GNN News Platform, has a master plan of aggregating news content in the global scale. The partnership between the two companies is receiving attention for its potential as a new blockchain ecosystem.

Challi Jung, CEO of GNN, revealed that the GNN global news platform project has completed its in-house testing and will start its beta version on a CDN-based system that was developed with four major cloud systems, including AWS and Google App Engine, by May, 2018.

Agnès, general director of GNN, said that "GNN news platform will allow its users to view news content on an online map by integrating Google Maps feature to the platform. Moreover, GNN news platform will aggregate all news content with its innovative news sharing feature."

With GNN's news platform, Saynews, GNN will establish global branches, along with BibleCoin, starting in June, 2018.

There has been much attention given towards the potential of BibleCoin, along with GNN's network, in the global market.

Reference

BI FINTECH PTE LTD: http://www.biblefintech.com/

GNN News Agency: http://gnnnews.kr

CONTACT:

Agnès, Jang

mohcontactkr@gmail.com

82-2-2633-3169

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biblecoin-going-global-with-gnn-news-based-on-the-worlds-very-first-4th-generation-blockchain-technology-300632859.html

SOURCE BI FINTECH PTE LTD