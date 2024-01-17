bidadoo Completes Record Year For 2023, With 4 Consecutive Record Quarters Year-Over-Year

bidadoo ended 2023 with record-setting growth throughout the year and 68% sales growth year-over-year. With consistent monthly growth, bidadoo executed four consecutive record quarters.

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bidadoo ended 2023 with record-setting growth throughout the year and 68% sales growth year-over-year. With consistent monthly growth, bidadoo executed four consecutive record quarters. Also contributing significantly was the tremendous growth in Strategic and National Accounts where bidadoo doubled the volume sold. 2023 saw the continued evolution in equipment and truck remarketing as customers gravitated towards bidadoo's online, multi-channel marketplace to maximize their net returns.

bidadoo's Q4 2023 Highlights:

bidadoo provides sellers with the most cost-effective, efficient, and profitable solution in the industry. Post this

70% Growth in Units Sold

80% of Sales were Made by Out-of-State / Province / Country Buyers

79% Growth in Customer Selling Locations

20 Times More Views per Item than Many Other Auction Platforms

61% Increase in Unique Buyers

bidadoo's Record-Breaking 2023 Highlights:

68% Growth in Sales

62% Growth in Units Sold

Doubled Growth in Strategic and National Account Volume

Top Placement to Millions of eBay Active Buyers

132 Countries Represented on Typical Tuesday - "Auction Day"

Partnership Roll-out of eBay "Verified Condition" Program

Launch of SnapShot App and Platform for Customer Onboarding

bidadoo enables equipment owners to sell their equipment to a global audience through bidadoo's weekly online auctions on eBay. Nearly 80% of machines and trucks sold by bidadoo are purchased without a physical inspection by out-of-state / province or out-of-country buyers. This highlights the trust, transparency, reach, and efficiency of bidadoo's online model. eBay's Verified Condition program, along with the eBay Buyer Protection Program (BEPP) and the bidadoo 100% Guarantee - give buyers the trust and protections to transact from anywhere in the world.

2023 also marked the development and launch of SnapShot - bidadoo's state-of-the-art App, inspection and onramp platform, which enables self inspection, 3rd party inspection, and a scalable inspection and verification infrastructure to onboard sellers.

70% growth in volume in Q4 helped ignite huge buyer growth and demand. With bidadoo's online auction model, buyers don't have to invest their time, energy, and money to travel to a traditional or live auction site to try and source equipment. bidadoo buyers have the convenience of weekly no-reserve auctions every Tuesday, rather than traditional quarterly auctions -- typical for land-based auction sites.

December represented the largest sales month for bidadoo, with the largest weekly online auction event ever. bidadoo experienced record buyer demand for equipment and trucks throughout the quarter and supported a record number of sellers on the marketplace.

As eBay's Verified Condition partner, bidadoo offers buyers a reliable and trustworthy way to source construction equipment - along with trucks, parts, and accessories to run their business.

"I am proud that the bidadoo team continues to scale and serve our customers at a record-setting pace. We provide sellers with the most cost-effective, efficient, and profitable solution in the industry. With the investment and release of the SnapShot by bidadoo App, our team is onboarding customers with a speed to market we've never seen before" say Howard Hawk, bidadoo President. "80% of our sales go to out-of-state, province or country buyers, highlighting the reach, trust, and transparency of our platform."

Below are some recent sales results by bidadoo, reflecting the trust, scalability, and reach of the platform and marketplace:

2020 Volvo A60H ADT Articulated Dump Truck $285,500

2016 KPI-JCI FT4250 Mobile Horizontal Shaft Impactor Crusher - $280,100

2019 Caterpillar 349FL Hydraulic Excavator - $145,200

2022 Peterbilt 389 T/A Sleeper Truck Tractor - $142,100

2021 Peterbilt 348 10-Yard Super Tag Dump Truck - $165,000

2008 Tadano ATF65G-4 75 Ton Mobile All Terrain Crane - $183,100

2019 Komatsu WA270-8 Wheel Loader - $121,000

2018 John Deere 350G Excavator - $106,100

2013 Freightliner 114SD Vactor Vacuum Truck - $95,000

2014 JLG G12-55A 55' 12,000 lbs Telescopic Reach Forklift - $82,500

2000 Grove RT760E 60 Ton Rough Terrain Crane - $66,350

2017 Hyundai HL 940 Articulated Wheel Loader - $94,100

2020 Tadano GR-150XL-3 15 Ton Rough Terrain Crane - $190,100

2017 JLG 1055 55' 10,000 lbs Telescopic Reach Forklift - $70,100

2013 Freightliner 114SD Vactor Vacuum Truck - $95,000

2005 Link-Belt RTC- 8050 50 Ton Rough Terrain 168' Crane - $54,600

2017 Kubota KX080-4S Mini Excavator - $54,400

If you are interested in selling with bidadoo in the new year and taking advantage of the power of bidadoo on eBay, contact a bidadoo consultant today for an equipment and truck auction appraisal and valuation. If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, or every Tuesday, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions.

About bidadoo

bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction service on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's millions of active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.

Media Contact

Doug Thayer, bidadoo, 2064429000, [email protected], www.bidadoo.com

Twitter

SOURCE bidadoo