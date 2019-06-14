Big Data Research Report 2019: Innovations, Industry Activity, Focus on Key Players

DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

This report analyzes the Global Market for Big Data in US$ by the following Sectors and End-Use Industry:

Sectors

Software

Hardware

Services

End-Use Industry Telecommunications

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Finance

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Age of Analytics Provides the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth & Proliferation of Big Data Technologies

The Big Data Era is Here & Why it Matters for Companies & Institutions in the Modern World

The Rise of M2M and IoT & the Ensuing Deluge of Connected Devices Catalyzes Big Data Creation

How Big Data Analytics Play an Instrumental Role in Driving the Success & Real World Commercial Benefits of IoT

Increased Consumption of Digital Media & the Resulting Rise of Personal Data in the Consumer Market Wields a Multiplier Effect on Big Data

With the Explosion of Personal Information, the Next Frontier for Big Data is the Individual

The Coming Together of Business Intelligence & Big Data Pushes Up the Commercial Value of Big Data Technologies in the Enterprise Sector

With EIoT Emerging to be a Core Part of the Connected Enterprise Market, the Need to Integrate Big Data & BI Becomes More Urgent

Continuous Development of Big Data Analytics to Benefit Market Growth

Hadoop: The Most Well Renowned, Trusted & Popular Big Data Crunching Tool

Edge Analytics: Vital for Processing IoT Generated Big Data

Are Hadoop & Spark, the Two Largest Big Data Framework, in Direct Competition with Each Other? A Review

Big Data Storage Moves to the Shared Nothing Environment

Driven by the Omnipresence of Big Data, NoSQL Implementations Overtake Traditional Relational Database Solutions

Prescriptive Analytics' Ability to Utilize Hybrid Data Makes the Technology Invaluable to Big Data Projects

The Strategy of Deploying Big Data Analytics in the Cloud Gathers Momentum

Big-Data-as-a-Service Emerges as a Good Fit for Modern Cloud Ready Enterprises

Market Outlook



2. IMPACT OF BIG DATA IN KEY INDUSTRIES

In the Financial Services Sector, Big Data Emerges to be the Future of FinTech

Growing Competition in the Manufacturing Industry Drives Demand for Big Data Monetization

Data Driven Telecommunications Revolution Creates an Urgent Need to Monetize Big Data in the Telecom Industry

Healthcare Reforms that Encourage Migration Towards a Value Based System Drives the Commercial Value of Big Data in the Healthcare Industry

Adoption of Data-First Marketing Strategy Spurs Adoption of Big Data Analytics in the Retailing Industry

Transforming Window Shoppers into Customers

Oil & Gas Sector Offers Ample Opportunities for Big Data Growth

Focus on Effective e-Governance Fuels Adoption of Big Data Analytics in the Public Sector



3. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Big Data: A Definition

A Peek into the Prevalence of Big Data across Industries

Big Data Technology & Services: A Definition

Big Data Analytics: The Core of Big Data Technology

Key Benefits of Big Data Analytics

Process Efficiency Improvements & Personnel Empowerment

Cross-Department Information Analysis

Helps Identification of Target Groups

Aids in Smarter Decision Making

Enables Innovation



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Duco Launches Duco Cube Data Platform for Analytics

Reltio Introduces Reltio 2018, a Self-Learning Data Platform

VMware Releases New Version of VMware vSphere

Alibaba Cloud to Roll Out MaxCompute, a Big Data Service

Vulog Introduces Big Data Analytics for Car Sharing

1010data Launches Version 10 of its Next Generation Data Analysis Platform

MapR Technologies Releases MapR Ecosystem Pack Program



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

FireEye to Acquire X15 Software

Roche Acquires Viewics

Hortonworks Receives Contract from Nissan Motor Company

Seagate Technology Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Baidu

Thales Acquires Guavus

Intertrust Technologies Acquires Planet OS

SKA Organization Signs an Agreement with CERN

CyberZ Partners with Cloudera for Using Cloudera's Enterprise Data Hub

Bahri Signs MoU with HHI

IBM Partners with Hortonworks

Bisnode Acquires Swan Insights SA/NV

SAP Acquires Altiscale

Dell Technologies Takes Over EMC Corporation



