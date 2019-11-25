BIG FOGG Will Provide Sideline Heating Benches for Rams and the Ravens at Monday Night Football on November 25

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fogg will be setting up a total of eight of its unique Big Fogg Heating Benches for the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens. The MNF game will take place at the famous Coliseum in downtown Los Angeles where ironically Big Fogg will be providing its High Pressure Misting Fans for the rivalry game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans on Saturday, November 23rd.

This will mark the 65th game that Big Fogg has provided heating benches for the NFL and NCAA in 2019. Its heating equipment was present on over 100 NFL and NCAA sidelines just in October and November.

2019 was a record year for Big Fogg. Its heating benches, sideline heating systems and cooling misting fans were used at over 250 NFL and NCAA football games this year. Since its inception, Big Fogg has set up its sideline cooling or heating systems at 12 Super Bowl games and 10 AFC or NFC Championship Games. Twenty NFL Pro Bowls used its equipment in either Hawaii or Florida.

Big Fogg earned its well respected reputation by providing the best outdoor cooling systems for its clients. "Our product knowledge and excellent customer service contribute to our great reputation," says Big Fogg President & CEO, Christopher Miehl.

Big Fogg's equipment has been at many high profile events. These include NCAA Football Championship Games, US Tennis Open, Special Olympics, X games and the PGA Championships. Big Fogg also provided its Misting Fans at local community events including the Temecula Balloon and Wine Festival and Temecula 2019 Jesus Festival. Big Fogg's High-Pressure Misting Systems are used by numerous restaurant chains and industrial plants across the country.

For more information on Big Fogg Misting Systems, please contact Big Fogg at its California headquarters by calling 951-587-2460 or in Austin, TX at 512-568-1705. Its website is www.bigfogg.com.

Big Fogg provides misting fans and heating benches that keep players comfortable year round. Join the winning team for your next misting rental or purchase. "At business, home or event, we cool you down without getting you wet!"

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Miehl 951-852-5885

SOURCE Big Fogg Misting Fans

Related Links

https://bigfogg.com

