Big Point Pickleball Offers Free Training Manual With Tips and Tricks to Master Winning Pickleball Under Pressure: Learn From Certified Professional Coach Tim Hensley

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Point Pickleball (https://bigpointpickleball.com/) and IPTPA certified coach Tim Hensley recently offered his newest training manual to those seeking to master the sport of pickleball: "How to Win More Pickleball Matches Under Pressure." The free e-book details for the first time a never-before-seen system that teaches players how to win more pickleball matches and play a more flawless game Under Pressure. The T.R.U.S.T. system is available as a download by visiting the Big Point Pickleball website. Pickleball is a popular paddle sport for all ages that involves multiple players and combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.

The single, biggest reason why pickleball players narrowly lose matches that they know they should or could narrowly win is… because they have little (or no) idea what this thing called "pressure" is -- how and why it invades their mind, body and soul, and never train their rituals, process, combinations of shots under simulated pressure conditions and at the same time as honing "self."

Winning Pickleball = 10% pickleball and 90% character. Big Point Pickleball uniquely trains both.

Playing one's best under pressure is merely a lack of knowledge and a lack of training.

Though pickleball shares similar rules and features of other racquet sports, it is the game's unique features that make it especially challenging for new players to master. Tim Hensley's T.R.U.S.T. methodology is the world's first and only replicable, modular method that can shift new players into Pickleball contenders. T.R.U.S.T. was intended to be simple and easy to learn, while proven to consistently give quick, winning results.

T.R.U.S.T. involves five steps to explore crucial aspects of the game, including:

Tactics: How to allocate only 20 percent of pickleball training time to score 80 percent more points during a game. Repetition: How to use repetition to build strength and trust. Learn two-shot combinations that devastate opponents. Break each shot down into three easily learned components. Under Pressure: How to take what is learned in practice and apply it, under pressure, during a real game. Self: Move beyond skill and training, learning how to rely on the self and ingrained training during the heat of a match. Team: Learning Pickleball is easier and far more effective with successful coaches, and in a team.

Invented in the 1960s, Pickleball is now the fastest growing family sport in the world; learning it has never been easier. The T.R.U.S.T. system is explained in more detail in Tim's free e-book.

A pickleball enthusiast and education source, Big Point Pickleball offers tips and tricks on how to take your pickleball game and improve it exponentially. With advice from world experts like Tim Hensley, Mark Jeffery and Robert Carlbo, Big Point Pickleball has developed its signature T.R.U.S.T. system to help bring Pickleball to a wider audience, and to ensure that everyone is playing the best game possible. Learn more at: www.BigPointPickleball.com.

