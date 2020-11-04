BIG Virtual Summit - Demo Day 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Inside the Game (BIG) – a disruptive, power summit that brings together experts, visionaries and urban entrepreneurs across multiple platforms from sports and technology to media and finance — is hosting a full-day virtual summit and demo day on Wednesday, November 11 aimed at empowering often overlooked entrepreneurs.

"I learned the world of investments, startups and production management during my time in the NBA...I used this opportunity to educate myself, and I have always said I got my MBA in the NBA. That is why I created Business Inside the Game [BIG] – to pay it forward. A company that creates and manages teams of the best strategists and thinkers from all spaces collectively, to invest, empower, and educate minority entrepreneurs to help close the wealth gap."

During the BIG Virtual Summit, attendees can expect resources, expertise and connections that can set entrepreneurs up for success. Immersing guests in BIG's collective of brands, speakers and mentors including Producer, Dear White People, Effie Brown; NBPA Executive Director, Michele Roberts; 2x NBA All-Star, Entrepreneur & Investor, Baron Davis; and more.

"Building products is fun. But it gets really fun when they're put to use in awesome ways. We are thrilled to play a small part at the BIG Summit," says Phil Libin, Co-founder and CEO, mmhmm and All Turtles .

Key partners of the BIG Virtual Summit include Zoom , Hawke Media , mmhmm , Shinola , The Players' Impact , GSV Ventures , Paypal Ventures , Next Play Ventures , Switcher and more. Panels will be open to the public via Zoom's new marketplace, OnZoom , half of which will go to supporting a black and brown entrepreneur within the BIG portfolio. The summit will provide a truly immersive experience for attendees to explore how to create real business and social enterprise impact.

Location: Zoom

Date: Wednesday, November 11

Hours: 10am-4:30pm PT

Website: bigsummit.co

Rates: GA - $2 per panel; Demo breakout room $25; All Access $50

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Demos from pre-seed to Series A companies within the BIG network

BIG Panel: Building Wealth Within Our Community & Investing In Our Culture

Panel: Building Wealth Within Our Community & Investing In Our Culture UWish Panel: The Urgency of Now: Activating the Power of Multicultural Storytelling

Panel: The Urgency of Now: Activating the Power of Multicultural Storytelling SLiC Panel: Sports Lifestyle in Culture: The Game from the Insiders

Panel: Sports Lifestyle in Culture: The Game from the Insiders Afterparty breakout rooms

For the complete, hour-by-hour schedule, visit bigsummit.co

About Business Inside The Game: Business Inside the Game (aka B.I.G.) is a collective of successful engineers, marketers, investors, operators, and entrepreneurs who have come together to take accountability for black and brown culture. Helping the hyphenate entrepreneur skip the line to get the wins they deserve.

