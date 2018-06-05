Bigger. Better. Bolder: PNC2018 Features Black America's Most Brilliant Entrepreneurial Minds

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th annual PowerNetworking Conference (PNC), recognized in 2015 by Forbes as one of the world's "Top 5 Can't-Miss Conferences," will be held July 4-7 at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center adjacent to Washington, D.C.'s Beltway.

Black America's longest-running business and networking summit, the 3-day PNC will focus on financial illiteracy, business growth, and inter-generational wealth with a bonus "Financial Independence Day" offered on July 4.

Dr. George C. Fraser, Chairman and CEO of FraserNet Inc. Workshop Presenter at the PowerNetworking Conference

PNC2018 includes an array of 50+ celebrated speakers, 60+ workshops, expert coaching sessions, night classes, exhibits, and plenary sessions and panels. The program also offers networking opportunities such as Accelerated Networking Sessions and VIP receptions, plus special events: BrainShare Celebrity Auction, Power Celebration and a Comedy Show.

Some of this year's global experts include:

Reverend Dr. Freddie Haynes , Pastor, Friendship West Baptist Church, TX

, Pastor, Friendship West Baptist Church, TX Dr. Randal Pinkett , CEO, BCT Partners, Inc., NJ

, CEO, BCT Partners, Inc., NJ Dr. William Pickard , CEO, Global Automotive Group, MI

, CEO, Global Automotive Group, MI Dr. Michael Roberts , CEO, The Roberts Group, MO

, CEO, The Roberts Group, MO Linda Clemons , CEO, Sisterpreneur, IN

The brainchild of networking guru and FraserNet Chairman Dr. George C. Fraser, the conference confronts major issues facing Black Americans today.

"Financial illiteracy is an American problem, but it is 10x greater in Black America," says Fraser, an internationally renowned author and speaker. "Numerous studies, surveys, and statistics predict if nothing changes within our community, we will be financially destitute and enslaved by 2053. Thus, we must effectively and aggressively address financial illiteracy and build million-dollar businesses in Black America."

"At PNC2018," Fraser continues, "we will do both and launch our faith-based WINGS Financial Education Centers, with a goal of 10,000+ centers up and running by 2028."

Since its inception, the PNC has produced over $750 million in new business startups and deal flow. This year, the conference is expected to draw more than 1,200 attendees from around the world.

"Each year I attend this event, I walk away with so much new knowledge," says Monica Davis, media coach, journalist, and founder of Exceptional People Magazine. "If you want to gain access to mentors, grow a successful business, and learn how to build wealth, this is the one conference you don't want to miss."

For details about registration and sponsorship, visit www.powernetworkingconference.com.

For an interview with Dr. Fraser, contact Monica Davis at 703-582-8459.

About Dr. George C. Fraser

Dr. George C. Fraser is CEO of FraserNet, Inc., which he founded 31 years ago, and co-founder of the Black Wealth Alliance. Fraser has written 6 best-selling books including Success Runs in Our Race, Click, and Mission Unstoppable: Extraordinary Stories of Failure's Blessings, co-authored with Les Brown. Upscale Magazine named Fraser one of the "Top 50 Power Brokers in Black America," and Black Enterprise magazine called him "Black America's #1 Networker."

Featured on seven national magazine covers, Fraser has received 350 awards and citations including induction into the Minority Business Hall of Fame and Museum, three Honorary Doctorate Degrees, a Chaplaincy, and an Ambassadorship. Dr. Fraser helped found two African-centered inner-city charter schools. Married 45 years, he resides in Cleveland, and has two sons and two granddaughters.

About FraserNet, Inc. www.frasernet.com

FraserNet is a global leadership network committed to economic development through education, training, and empowerment for Black people. Serving 91,000 members, FraserNet's focus is to equip Black people with new approaches for personal, professional, and financial success.

