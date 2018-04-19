BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell "Taco Supreme" Flavor Seeds

"Both BIGS Sunflower Seeds and Taco Bell are synonymous with bold flavors," said Greg O'Neal, VP of Marketing for BIGS Sunflower Seeds. "We're excited to introduce these sunflower seeds to fans of both BIGS and Taco Bell. We anticipate taco lovers around the country are going to love them."

With 7,000 restaurants across the country, Taco Bell's menu includes the signature Taco Supreme – an iconic flavor that has inspired the new BIGS Sunflower Seeds. These seeds are the latest addition to BIGS impressive collection of co-brand flavor collaborations that has helped BIGS become the fastest-growing Sunflower Seed in the category for eight consecutive years.

The launch of BIGS Taco Bell Taco Supreme sunflower seeds will be supported by integrated marketing efforts that include social media, digital video, event sampling, and a free bag giveaway available at www.TacoSeeds.com (while supplies last).

The new BIGS Taco Bell Taco Supreme Seeds will be available in a 5.35 ounce size, with an MSRP of $1.99.

For more information on BIGS Sunflower Seeds, visit www.bigs.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera®, Duke's®, and Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.



For more information, please contact:

Dan Skinner

Conagra Brands

(312) 549-5636

dan.skinner@conagra.com

www.conagrabrands.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigs-sunflower-seeds-launches-first-ever-taco-bell-taco-supreme-flavor-seeds-300632433.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.conagrabrands.com

