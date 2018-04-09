Billabong LAB Announces A Special Collection Featuring The Collaborative Works Of Andy Warhol And Jean-Michel Basquiat

Basquiat's unpredictable and spontaneous style collides with the vibrantly colored, yet more structured approach of Andy Warhol, to deliver something unique, loose, and free.

Billabong LAB offers a completely new take on the collaborative art pieces between two true icons.

"Warhol and Basquiat had this crazy relationship. The inspiration behind this collaboration was driven by the unique juxtaposition of their opposing styles, and the stories behind their collaborative works." Brad Lancaster, Global VP of Creative for Billabong continues, "The best part of this collection is how it brings some the world's most inspiring and exclusive art to a collection of boardshorts and products for the kid who wouldn't otherwise experience it."

The collection built on the fusion of Warhol and Basquiat's artwork spans across boardshorts, swim, tees and accessories for both Men's and Women's.

"Their styles gave us permission to play with a look you wouldn't typically expect from us," explains Allison Brook Roberts, Billabong Women's Creative Director. "Swim and tees are the main canvases for the collection, featuring a collision of graffiti-esque yardage prints created by the two highly celebrated artists."

The collection continues the underground love affair that Warhol had with the surfing community and the dynamic influence Basquiat had on youth culture. It comes through Billabong LAB, a division of the company that supports artists, musicians, designers, photographers and surf icons, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, a non-profit organization recognized as one of the leading funders of contemporary art in the United States and Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives.

