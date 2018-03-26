Billie Jean King to Keynote BOLD 2018, the MINDBODY Conference

Author, activist and legendary tennis player, King will deliver her keynote September 19, sharing a lifetime of stories about equality, inclusion and the importance of connecting with others.

"Billie Jean King is the definition of a trailblazer, and we are thrilled to have her join us for BOLD 2018," said Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY CEO and co-founder. "Like so many of our customers who are helping people lead healthier and happier lives, Billie Jean King inspires people to live their best lives and be their authentic selves."

King has long been a champion for social justice and equality. Winning thirty-nine Grand Slam titles during her career, she was one of nine players in 1970 to break away from the tennis establishment and accept a one-dollar contract to compete in the newly created Virginia Slims Series. This led to the birth of women's pro tennis and the formation of the Women's Tennis Association.

In 1973, King participated in a pivotal moment in sports history when she defeated Bobby Riggs in the famous match dubbed "The Battle of the Sexes." Named one of the "100 Most Important Americans of the 20th Century" by Life and a 2009 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, King is also the founder of the Women's Sports Foundation, the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative and author of Pressure is a Privilege: Lessons I've Learned from Life and the Battle of the Sexes.

King will provide BOLD attendees with insights into these historic moments and more in her opening keynote address. BOLD brings together business owners, practitioners and experts from across the wellness services industry, from fitness to beauty to integrative health, to network together and explore new ways to help their businesses thrive.

The conference offers educational sessions on a range of topics including marketing, social media and customer retention, as well as a variety of networking opportunities and unique wellness experiences. Registration for BOLD 2018 is now open with early pricing available through June 22, 2018. Special group discounts are available. Learn more at www.boldmindbodyconference.com.

