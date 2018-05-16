Billionaire shares stories behind his uncommon success and drive to give back

Cummings, age 81, is known for founding Greater Boston commercial real estate firm Cummings Properties and growing it from one small building to an 11 million-square-foot portfolio. In recent years, the Cummings name has also been associated with more than $220 million in grant funding awarded through the eponymous foundation Cummings established with his wife, Joyce, in 1986.

Although he founded three local newspapers, including Woburn Advocate and Stoneham Sun, in the early 1990s, "Starting Small" is Cummings' first book.

"A number of people over the years have encouraged me to write down stories about everything from my childhood entrepreneurial ventures to my business philosophies to my thinking about philanthropy," said Cummings. "With a strong, capable management team now running Cummings Properties, I finally had the time to put pen to paper."

Since his memoir's April 2018 release, Cummings has appeared on several Boston media outlets, including WBUR's "Radio Boston," "NECN Business Report," WGBH's "Greater Boston," and WBZ's "Nightside with Dan Rea."

"Starting Small" can be purchased online at Amazon and at www.cummings.com/book. One hundred percent of all proceeds go to charitable purposes, according to Cummings.

Joyce and Bill Cummings were the first Massachusetts couple to join the Giving Pledge. They have received several honorary doctoral degrees and have three times served as college commencement speakers. Among many recognitions, they received a Friend of Israel award, and Boston Business Journal named Bill the Real Estate Visionary of the Year in 2014. In 2017, the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce named them both to its Academy of Distinguished Bostonians. Joyce and Bill have lived in Winchester, Mass. for more than 50 years.

