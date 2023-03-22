Binder market for lithium-ion batteries to grow at a CAGR of 25.42%: Shift of the automotive industry toward EVs to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries is forecasted to increase by USD 3,703.98 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 25.42%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs. The use of electric cars can reduce the carbon footprint. Hence, they are considered an environmentally friendly solution. Electric cars emit half the greenhouse gases emitted by fossil fuel-based vehicles. The sales of electric cars have been increasing since 2016. Moreover, governments of many countries have set targets and provided incentives for EV adoption. In addition, stringent regulations mandate compliance with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Thus, the rise in sales of electric cars increases the demand for lithium-ion batteries. For more information about the market - Download a sample report

The market is segmented by type (cathode binders and anode binders) application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type

The cathode binders segment will account for a significant share of the market growth, during the forecast period. Cathode binders are bonding materials that are used to hold the active cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries. Some of the most common cathode-active materials in lithium-ion batteries are cobalt, nickel, lithium manganese oxide, phosphate, and nickel-cobalt manganese. They have high adhesion properties. The automotive industry uses lithium-ion batteries due to their high specific energy-to-weight ratio. The lithium-ion battery industry is moving from polyvinylidene fluoride binders to hydrophilic binders. Some of the advantages of hydrophilic cathode binders are low manufacturing cost, minimal pollution, high efficacy, quick-drying, strict humidity control, and enhanced ratio of active material to binder in the cell. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by geography

APAC is estimated to account for 62% of the global market share growth during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key countries in the market in the region. APAC is a major manufacturing hub for mobile products and EVs. The region has some of the largest automotive manufacturers, such as Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Honda Motor Company, Ltd. The automotive industry relies significantly on the use of EVs. Moreover, governments of various countries in the region are focusing on the shift to EVs owing to increasing environmental concerns and the need to reduce the dependence on vehicles powered by fossil fuels. The market is also witnessing new reforms and increasing R&D, which will boost the demand for lithium-ion batteries. For instance, China has set multiple targets to boost EV sales in the country. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Vendor analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including APV Engineered Coatings LLC, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Corp., Indigo Technology Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., Ube Corp., AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,703.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled APV Engineered Coatings LLC, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Corp., Indigo Technology Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., Ube Corp., AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global binder market for lithium-Ion batteries market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global binder market for lithium-Ion batteries market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Cathode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cathode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cathode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cathode binders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cathode binders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Anode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Anode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Anode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Anode binders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Anode binders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Power battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Power battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Power battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Power battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Power battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Energy storage battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Energy storage battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Energy storage battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Energy storage battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Energy storage battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Digital battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Digital battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Digital battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Digital battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Digital battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 APV Engineered Coatings LLC

Exhibit 116: APV Engineered Coatings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: APV Engineered Coatings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: APV Engineered Coatings LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Arkema Group

Exhibit 119: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 120: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 122: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.5 Ashland Inc.

Exhibit 124: Ashland Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Ashland Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Ashland Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Ashland Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Ashland Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 139: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd.

BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd. Exhibit 144: FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd. - Overview

BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 145: FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 146: FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 JSR Corp.

Exhibit 147: JSR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: JSR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: JSR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: JSR Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Kureha Corp.

Exhibit 151: Kureha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kureha Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Kureha Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Kureha Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 MTI Corp.

Exhibit 155: MTI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: MTI Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: MTI Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 NANOGRAFI Co. Inc.

Exhibit 158: NANOGRAFI Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: NANOGRAFI Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: NANOGRAFI Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Solvay SA

Exhibit 161: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 162: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 164: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.15 Targray Technology International Inc.

Exhibit 166: Targray Technology International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Targray Technology International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Targray Technology International Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Zeon Corp.

Exhibit 172: Zeon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Zeon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Zeon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Zeon Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

