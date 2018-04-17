Bio-Lubricant Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The global bio-lubricants market was estimated at USD 2.47 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 3.36 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the period.



The bio-lubricants market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the next five years and is driven by increasing consumer awareness about the environment and stringent governmental regulations. The report analyzes the market based on base oil type, end-use industry, application, and region. It also covers the market behavior of leading producers, key developments, and strategies implemented to sustain and succeed in the market.



Globally, Europe led the bio-lubricants market in 2016, whereas the market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. North America is projected to be the largest market by 2022. Europe leads the demand for bio-lubricants due to the presence of countries, such as Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Italy, and others where environmental concerns are addressed through various emission standards and the use of biodegradable products.



The major restraints in the market are identified to be lack of sufficient regulatory mandates in the APAC and higher prices than petroleum-based lubricants. Market leaders, such as Shell (Netherlands), BP (UK), ExxonMobil (US), and Kluber Lubrication (Germany) have a strong brand image, in both, petroleum-based products as well as bio-based products.



Stringent regulations in Europe are expected to be beneficial for market players as they continue to use growth strategies, such as new product developments and agreements & collaborations to increase the penetration of bio-lubricants.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Bio-Lubricants Market

4.2 Bio-Lubricants Market Share, By Application and Region

4.3 Bio-Lubricants Market Attractiveness

4.4 Percentage Distribution of Each Application of Bio-Lubricants, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Segmentation

5.2.1 By Type

5.2.2 By Application

5.2.3 By End-Use Industry

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Government Initiatives

5.3.1.1.1 Vessel General Permit

5.3.1.1.2 Biopreferred Program

5.3.1.1.3 European Ecolabel

5.3.1.1.4 Government Funding

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Costlier Than Petroleum-Based Counterparts

5.3.2.2 High Viscosity at Low Temperature

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Introduction of Legislations

5.3.3.2 Emerging Applications

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Uncertain Crude Oil Prices

5.3.4.2 Production and Commercialization



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.2.2 Manufacturers

6.2.3 Distributors/Resellers

6.2.4 End-Use Industries

6.3 Raw Material Analysis

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5 Macroeconomic Overview



7 Bio-Lubricants Market, By Base Oil Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vegetable Oils

7.3 Animal Fats

7.4 Others



8 Bio-Lubricants Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hydraulic Fluids

8.3 Metalworking Fluids

8.4 Chainsaw Oils

8.5 Mold Release Agents

8.6 Two-Cycle Engine Oils

8.7 Gear Oils

8.8 Greases

8.9 Others



9 Bio-Lubricants Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Commercial Transport

9.4 Consumer Automobile



10 Bio-Lubricants Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Exxonmobil Corporation

12.2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

12.3 Total SA

12.4 Chevron Corporation

12.5 BP Plc

12.6 Albemarle Corporation

12.7 Fuchs Petrolub AG

12.8 Panolin AG

12.9 Klber Lubrication Mnchen Se & Co. Kg

12.10 Emery Oleochemicals

12.11 Binol Lubricants

12.12 Other Market Players

12.12.1 Rsc Bio Solutions

12.12.2 Carl Bechem

12.12.3 Igol Lubricants

12.12.4 Biona Jersn S.R.O.

12.12.5 Vickers Oil

12.12.6 Kajo Chemie

12.12.7 Renewable Lubricants

12.12.8 Polnox Corporation

12.12.9 Magna Group

12.12.10 Green Earth Technologies Inc.

12.12.11 Rowe Mineralolwerk Gmbh

12.12.12 Balmer Lawrie

12.12.13 Advonex International

12.12.14 Mint Biofuels Ltd



