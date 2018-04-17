Bio-Lubricant Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Bio-Lubricant Market by Base Oil Type (Vegetable Oil, Animal Fat), Application (Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Chainsaw Oils, Mold Release Agents), End Use (Industrial, Commercial Transport, Consumer Automobile) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bio-lubricants market was estimated at USD 2.47 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 3.36 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the period.
The bio-lubricants market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the next five years and is driven by increasing consumer awareness about the environment and stringent governmental regulations. The report analyzes the market based on base oil type, end-use industry, application, and region. It also covers the market behavior of leading producers, key developments, and strategies implemented to sustain and succeed in the market.
Globally, Europe led the bio-lubricants market in 2016, whereas the market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. North America is projected to be the largest market by 2022. Europe leads the demand for bio-lubricants due to the presence of countries, such as Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Italy, and others where environmental concerns are addressed through various emission standards and the use of biodegradable products.
The major restraints in the market are identified to be lack of sufficient regulatory mandates in the APAC and higher prices than petroleum-based lubricants. Market leaders, such as Shell (Netherlands), BP (UK), ExxonMobil (US), and Kluber Lubrication (Germany) have a strong brand image, in both, petroleum-based products as well as bio-based products.
Stringent regulations in Europe are expected to be beneficial for market players as they continue to use growth strategies, such as new product developments and agreements & collaborations to increase the penetration of bio-lubricants.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Bio-Lubricants Market
4.2 Bio-Lubricants Market Share, By Application and Region
4.3 Bio-Lubricants Market Attractiveness
4.4 Percentage Distribution of Each Application of Bio-Lubricants, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Segmentation
5.2.1 By Type
5.2.2 By Application
5.2.3 By End-Use Industry
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Government Initiatives
5.3.1.1.1 Vessel General Permit
5.3.1.1.2 Biopreferred Program
5.3.1.1.3 European Ecolabel
5.3.1.1.4 Government Funding
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Costlier Than Petroleum-Based Counterparts
5.3.2.2 High Viscosity at Low Temperature
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Introduction of Legislations
5.3.3.2 Emerging Applications
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Uncertain Crude Oil Prices
5.3.4.2 Production and Commercialization
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers
6.2.2 Manufacturers
6.2.3 Distributors/Resellers
6.2.4 End-Use Industries
6.3 Raw Material Analysis
6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.5 Macroeconomic Overview
7 Bio-Lubricants Market, By Base Oil Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Vegetable Oils
7.3 Animal Fats
7.4 Others
8 Bio-Lubricants Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hydraulic Fluids
8.3 Metalworking Fluids
8.4 Chainsaw Oils
8.5 Mold Release Agents
8.6 Two-Cycle Engine Oils
8.7 Gear Oils
8.8 Greases
8.9 Others
9 Bio-Lubricants Market, By End-Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.3 Commercial Transport
9.4 Consumer Automobile
10 Bio-Lubricants Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Exxonmobil Corporation
12.2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
12.3 Total SA
12.4 Chevron Corporation
12.5 BP Plc
12.6 Albemarle Corporation
12.7 Fuchs Petrolub AG
12.8 Panolin AG
12.9 Klber Lubrication Mnchen Se & Co. Kg
12.10 Emery Oleochemicals
12.11 Binol Lubricants
12.12 Other Market Players
12.12.1 Rsc Bio Solutions
12.12.2 Carl Bechem
12.12.3 Igol Lubricants
12.12.4 Biona Jersn S.R.O.
12.12.5 Vickers Oil
12.12.6 Kajo Chemie
12.12.7 Renewable Lubricants
12.12.8 Polnox Corporation
12.12.9 Magna Group
12.12.10 Green Earth Technologies Inc.
12.12.11 Rowe Mineralolwerk Gmbh
12.12.12 Balmer Lawrie
12.12.13 Advonex International
12.12.14 Mint Biofuels Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njfr5x/biolubricant?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-lubricant-market---global-forecast-to-2022-300631230.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article