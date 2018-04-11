Bio-Techne To Host Conference Call On May 2, 2018 To Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Time: 8:00 a.m. CDT

Date: May 2, 2018

Dial-in: 1-866-548-4713 or 1-323-794-2093 (for international callers)

Conference ID: 9276690

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call. To access the recording, U.S. callers should dial 1-844-512-2921 or international callers should dial 1-412-317-6671 and enter the replay access code 9276690. The recording can also be accessed by going to:

http://audio.viavid.com/20180502-129229-bio-techne.mp3

The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 until 11:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality purified proteins––notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, as well as biologically active small molecule compounds and ACD's in-situ hybridization detection products --- which are sold to biomedical researchers and clinical research laboratories; these operations constitute the core Biotech Division, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Protein Platform Division manufactures innovative protein analysis tools under the ProteinSimple brand name that greatly automate western blotting and immunoassay practices. The Diagnostics Division manufactures FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM customer and clinical customers. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $563 million in net sales in fiscal 2017 and has approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

Contact: David Clair, Investor

646-277-1266

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-host-conference-call-on-may-2-2018-to-announce-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300627858.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bio-techne.com

