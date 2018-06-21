Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Market, 2030 - A Detailed Analysis of 6,000+ Patents Related to Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Market, 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Market, 2018-2030' report provides a comprehensive study on the current scenario of technologies and contract services related to bioavailability enhancement. The study features an elaborate discussion on the novel approaches adopted by different players offering solutions for altering the bioavailability of various drugs.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as likely number of candidates in BCS II and IV, likely adoption rates of bioavailability enhancement approaches, expected trend in outsourcing and likely pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2018-2030.
To account for the uncertainties associated with the expected future demand and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.
Low bioavailability is one of the primary concerns associated with marketed drugs; in fact, various studies indicate that around 40% of available drugs are poorly bioavailable / soluble. As the drug developers shift their focus towards development of lipophilic drug compounds, the issue with aqueous solubility / bioavailability of the drugs is likely to increase further.
It is estimated that around 90% of NCEs belong to BCS class II and IV, which are known to be associated with low solubility / permeability. Given that a large number of drugs fail to reach the market due to poor bioavailability, the industry is looking for various tools / methods to mitigate this challenge. Moreover, as many companies seek to re-formulate existing product candidates that exhibit poor bioavailability (via the 505(b)(2) pathway), the demand for novel bioavailability enhancement methods has grown significantly.
To cater to this increasing demand, several contract manufacturers and technology providers have emerged in this domain. With more than 150 companies offering technologies / services for bioavailability enhancement, the market is highly fragmented; having said that, several mergers / acquisitions have also taken place as stakeholders strive to broaden their respective service portfolios. A number of players have developed novel, state-of-the art technologies to maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly emerging market.
As drug developers continue to evaluate novel drug targets and classes, the bioavailability enhancement domain is expected to grow at a steady pace. In fact, since 2010, more than 4,000 articles, evaluating various bioavailability enhancement technologies have been published across several reputed journals. In addition, more than 6,000 patents have been filed post 2010, providing a significant scientific push to the development of novel approaches.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
- An overview of the current market landscape, featuring a comprehensive list of over 150 active contract services / technology providers, and a detailed analysis based on a number of parameters, such as geographical location of the company, approach adopted for bioavailability enhancement (size reduction, solid dispersion, lipid based methods and other novel approaches), type of dosage forms (solid, liquid, semi-solid, others), route of drug administration (oral, injectable, inhalation and topical).
- Elaborate profiles of key players (identified on the basis of the breadth of their respective service portfolios) that are offering bioavailability enhancement services. Each profile features an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), services portfolio, recent collaborations and the future outlook of the company.
- An analysis of ongoing clinical studies evaluating the bioavailability of various drug compounds. The chapter features a comprehensive view on the focus areas of these clinical studies, highlighting the key players involved.
- A review of the published scientific literature on bioavailability enhancement technologies, highlighting the heightened research activity and the focus areas of research groups across different types of bioavailability enhancement technologies.
- A detailed analysis of over 6,000 patents that have been filed related to bioavailability enhancement technologies. The study presents a high-level view on the valuation of these patents and also highlights the emerging trends related to the innovation in this domain.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, license agreements, mergers and acquisitions, co-service agreements, manufacturing and service agreements, and other relevant types of deals.
- A comprehensive benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large sized companies; the benchmark analysis provides a means to compare the existing capabilities within respective peer groups and help industry stakeholders identify ways to achieve a competitive edge over contemporary players.
- A detailed estimation of the likely demand for bioavailability enhancement technologies / services. It provides a comprehensive view, in terms, of the annual number of projects, that are likely to require bioavailability enhancement over the period 2018-2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
3.1 An Overview of Drug Bioavailability
3.2 Need of Bioavailability Enhancement
3.3 Evolution of Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies
3.4 Studies for Assessment of Bioavailability
3.5. Factors Affecting Bioavailability
3.6. Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies
3.7. Trends in Bioavailability Enhancement
4. Market Overview
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Bioavailability Enhancement: List of Service Providers
5. Company Profiles
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Lonza
5.3. Catalent
5.4. Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
5.5. Particle Sciences (Acquired by Lubrizol)
5.6. Juniper Pharma Services
5.7. Phosphorex
5.8. Kuecept (Acquired by Aptuit / Evotec)
5.9. Creative Biolabs
5.10. WuXi AppTec
6. Benchmark Analysis
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Benchmark Analysis: Methodology
6.3. Benchmark Analysis: Peer Groups
7. Partnerships And Collaborations
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Types of Partnerships
7.3. Bioavailability Enhancement: Analysis of Partnerships
8. Publication Analysis
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Bioavailability Enhancement: Analysis of Publications
9. Patent Analysis
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Bioavailability Enhancement: Analysis of Patents
10. Clinical Trials Analysis
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Guidelines to Conduct Bioavailability Studies
10.3. Clinical Trials Analysis
11. Demand Analysis
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Bioavailability Enhancement Opportunities
11.3. Research Methodology
11.4. Demand Analysis: New Chemical Entities (NCEs)
11.5. Demand Analysis: Generics
12. Market Forecast
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Forecast Methodology
12.3. Overall Bioavailability Enhancement Market, 2018-2030
12.4. Bioavailability Enhancement Market: Distribution by BCS Classification
12.5. Bioavailability Enhancement Market: Distribution by Type of Bioavailability Enhancement Approach
12.6. Bioavailability Enhancement Market: Distribution by Geographical Location
13. Conclusion
13.1. Challenges Associated with Low Solubility and Permeability of Drugs Has Led to Increasing Demand for Bioavailability Enhancement
13.2. The Market is Characterized by The Presence of Several Established Players, As Well As Small and Mid-Sized Companies in Different Geographies
13.3. Size Reduction, Solid Dispersion and Lipid Based Methods are Offered by Several Technology / Service Providers; Players Offering Other Approaches are Also Emerging
13.4. The Field Has Witnessed Increasing Partnership Activity As Multiple Players are Collaborating for Expanding Capabilities
13.5. Ongoing Advances Have Led to Rapid Innovation and Increase in Patent Filling Activity
13.6. The Rising Number of BCS II and BCS IV Drugs and Increasing Adoption of Different Approaches for Enhancement of Drug Bioavailability is Likely to Foster the Long-Term Growth
14. Transcripts Of Public Discussions
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. David Vodak, Vice President of Chemistry, Bend Research
14.3. John K Tilloston, Pharmaceutical and Nutritional Technical Business Director, ABITEC
14.4. Kaspar van den Dries, Senior Director Formulation Sciences and Martin Piest, Senior Formulation Scientist, Patheon
14.5. Anonymous, MilliporeSigma Process Solutions
14.6. Brent Moody, Principal Scientist, Science and Technology, Catalent Pharma Solutions
14.7. Anonymous, Sancilio Pharmaceuticals
14.8. Frank Romanski, BASF Pharma Solutions
14.9. Karl Kolter, BASF Pharma Solutions
15. Appendix 1: Tabular Data
16. Appendix 2: List Of Companies
