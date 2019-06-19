Biocompatible Materials: Growth Insights, Demand Forecasts & Competitive Landscape to 2024

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Biocompatible Materials 2016-2019 & 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biocompatible Materials in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Polymeric Materials, Metallic Materials, Ceramic Materials, and Other Materials.

The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc. ( USA )

) Biomet, Inc. ( USA )

) BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC ( USA )

) BonAlive Biomaterials, Ltd. ( Finland )

) Cam Bioceramics BV ( Netherlands )

) Celanese Corporation ( USA )

) Collagen Solutions Plc (UK)

Corbion NV ( Netherlands )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Exactech, Inc. ( USA )

) Hycail Finland OY ( Finland )

) Invibio Biomaterial Solutions (UK)

Morgan Technical Ceramics (UK)

Nobel Biomaterials, Inc. ( USA )

) Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Stryker Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Biocompatible Materials

Transforming Medicine

Current and Future Analysis

Increasing R& D Investments Boost Growth Prospects

Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth

Technological Advancements Foster Growth for Biomaterials

Factors Determining Market Growth

Awareness of Basic Mechanisms of Cell-Material Interaction

Birth of Cross-Disciplinary Field of Tissue Engineering

Rise in Biomaterial Prices

Reimbursement Issues Continue to Impact Growth



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Next Generation of Biomaterials Focus on Self-Healing

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Emerging Growth Avenues

Growing Use of Biocompatible Materials as Scaffolds for Tissue Engineering

Focus Grows on Application of Nanotechnology to Biomaterials

Increasing Adoption of Medical Implants Fuels Demand

Bone Graft Procedures

Market Opportunity

Growing Use of Dental Biomaterials Aid Market Growth

Natural Substances find Increased Application in Biomaterial Syntheses

Biocompatible Coatings Play an Indispensable Role

Bioactive Coating Devices

An Insight

Active Coatings to Grow in Demand

Major Applications of Hemocompatible Coatings

Age of Bioabsorbable Stents

Wound Care Biologics Gain Prominence with Biomaterial Products

Advanced Ceramics and Opportunities Ahead

Orthobiologics Gain Traction in the Bone Grafts Market

Collagen

An Efficient Biomaterial for Synthetic Vascular Grafts

Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Play an Important Role in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing

Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation

A Non- Surgical Therapy Option for Osteoarthritis

Chitin as a New Biomaterial

New Directions

Insight into Select Areas of Research

Use of Photopolymerizable Polymers

Electrically Conductive Polymers

Protein-based Biomaterials

Advanced Hydrogels

Biodegradable Scaffolds

Immuno-modulatory Biomaterials

Long term Growth Drivers

Ageing Population

A Perennial Growth Driver

Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden

Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders to Drive Biomaterials Market

Alarming Levels of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence: A Key Driver



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Biocompatible Materials

An Introduction

Changing Definition of Biomaterials

Evolution of Biocompatible Material Science

Important Milestones in Biomaterials Evolution

Product Segments

Polymeric Materials

Hydrogels

Biodegradable Polymers

Metallic Materials

Ceramic Materials

Ceramics

Bioactive Ceramics

Other Materials

Composites

Pyrolitic Carbon

Collagen Based Biomaterials

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Based Biomaterials

List of Technological Issues of Natural Biomaterials

List of Few Technological Issues of Other Biomaterial Categories

Applications of Biocompatible Materials

Biomaterials Categories and their Applications

List of Biomaterial Applications with respect to Medical Problem

Biomaterial Applications with respect to Organ

Biomaterial Applications with respect to Body Systems

Biomaterial Segments and Applications: An Outline

Biocompatibility Testing of Materials

Testing Levels

General Biocompatibility Testing

Individual Biocompatibility Testing

Testing Methods



4. THERAPEUTIC AREAS - OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

Orthopedics

Orthopedic Biomaterials: A Glance

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Combination of Bone Marrow and Bone Graft Substitute

Demineralized Bone Matrices (DBMs)

Bioactive Glass

Tissue Engineered Cartilages

A Promising Solution for Cartilage Repair

Cardiovascular Devices

Stents

Heart Valves

Bioprosthetic Valves

PTCA Devices

Ventricular Assist Device

Artificial Blood Vessels

Artificial Blood

Urology

Dialysis

Dermatology and Wound Care

Surgery

Biomaterials Mark Metamorphosis in Surgical Incision Closure Market

Orthodontics

Nano-technology in Dental Fillings and Implants

Biomaterials in Ophthalmology

Materials for Drug Delivery Systems

Polyethylene Glycol as a Drug Delivery System

Hydrogels as Drug Delivery System

Vinylic based Drug Delivery Systems

Collagen Based Drug Delivery System



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

EnvisionTEC Introduces New Orthodontic Materials

Carbon Unveils Silicone (SIL 30)

Formlabs Introduces Dental LT Clear

Sprig Oral Health Technologies Introduces SmartMTA and HemeRx

Trinseo Introduces Biocompatible Polystyrene for Medical Devices

Solvay's Zeniva PEEK Clears Biocompatibility Testing in China



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By Material Type



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growth in Regenerative Medicine Augers Well

Cardiovascular Devices

A Potential Growth Market

Orthopedic Sector Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Hyaluronic Acid Market

Single Injection Products Gain Prominence

Regulatory Environment

FDA Regulations

Recent Industry Activity

Select Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

Market Analysis



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

Dental Biomaterials Market in Europe: An Insight

Cardiovascular Devices Market

Potential for Regenerative Medicine

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

4e. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Select Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Biomaterials Market

An Overview

Focus on Select Regions

China

Biomaterials Market Overview

India

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

Rise in Medical Tourism Drives Biomaterials Market

Attractive Market for Prosthetic Heart Valves Device Manufacturers

Recent Industry Activity

B.Market Analytics



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Brazilian Biomaterial Market

Overview

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)

The United States (32)

(32) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (20)

(20) France (1)

(1)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

(Excluding Japan) (1) Middle East (1)

