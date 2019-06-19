Biocompatible Materials: Growth Insights, Demand Forecasts & Competitive Landscape to 2024
Jun 19, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Biocompatible Materials 2016-2019 & 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biocompatible Materials in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Polymeric Materials, Metallic Materials, Ceramic Materials, and Other Materials.
The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc. (USA)
- Biomet, Inc. (USA)
- BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC (USA)
- BonAlive Biomaterials, Ltd. (Finland)
- Cam Bioceramics BV (Netherlands)
- Celanese Corporation (USA)
- Collagen Solutions Plc (UK)
- Corbion NV (Netherlands)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Exactech, Inc. (USA)
- Hycail Finland OY (Finland)
- Invibio Biomaterial Solutions (UK)
- Morgan Technical Ceramics (UK)
- Nobel Biomaterials, Inc. (USA)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Stryker Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Biocompatible Materials
Transforming Medicine
Current and Future Analysis
Increasing R& D Investments Boost Growth Prospects
Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth
Technological Advancements Foster Growth for Biomaterials
Factors Determining Market Growth
Awareness of Basic Mechanisms of Cell-Material Interaction
Birth of Cross-Disciplinary Field of Tissue Engineering
Rise in Biomaterial Prices
Reimbursement Issues Continue to Impact Growth
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Next Generation of Biomaterials Focus on Self-Healing
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine
Emerging Growth Avenues
Growing Use of Biocompatible Materials as Scaffolds for Tissue Engineering
Focus Grows on Application of Nanotechnology to Biomaterials
Increasing Adoption of Medical Implants Fuels Demand
Bone Graft Procedures
Market Opportunity
Growing Use of Dental Biomaterials Aid Market Growth
Natural Substances find Increased Application in Biomaterial Syntheses
Biocompatible Coatings Play an Indispensable Role
Bioactive Coating Devices
An Insight
Active Coatings to Grow in Demand
Major Applications of Hemocompatible Coatings
Age of Bioabsorbable Stents
Wound Care Biologics Gain Prominence with Biomaterial Products
Advanced Ceramics and Opportunities Ahead
Orthobiologics Gain Traction in the Bone Grafts Market
Collagen
An Efficient Biomaterial for Synthetic Vascular Grafts
Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Play an Important Role in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing
Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation
A Non- Surgical Therapy Option for Osteoarthritis
Chitin as a New Biomaterial
New Directions
Insight into Select Areas of Research
Use of Photopolymerizable Polymers
Electrically Conductive Polymers
Protein-based Biomaterials
Advanced Hydrogels
Biodegradable Scaffolds
Immuno-modulatory Biomaterials
Long term Growth Drivers
Ageing Population
A Perennial Growth Driver
Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden
Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders to Drive Biomaterials Market
Alarming Levels of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence: A Key Driver
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biocompatible Materials
An Introduction
Changing Definition of Biomaterials
Evolution of Biocompatible Material Science
Important Milestones in Biomaterials Evolution
Product Segments
Polymeric Materials
Hydrogels
Biodegradable Polymers
Metallic Materials
Ceramic Materials
Ceramics
Bioactive Ceramics
Other Materials
Composites
Pyrolitic Carbon
Collagen Based Biomaterials
Collagen
Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Based Biomaterials
List of Technological Issues of Natural Biomaterials
List of Few Technological Issues of Other Biomaterial Categories
Applications of Biocompatible Materials
Biomaterials Categories and their Applications
List of Biomaterial Applications with respect to Medical Problem
Biomaterial Applications with respect to Organ
Biomaterial Applications with respect to Body Systems
Biomaterial Segments and Applications: An Outline
Biocompatibility Testing of Materials
Testing Levels
General Biocompatibility Testing
Individual Biocompatibility Testing
Testing Methods
4. THERAPEUTIC AREAS - OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
Orthopedics
Orthopedic Biomaterials: A Glance
Synthetic Bone Grafts
Combination of Bone Marrow and Bone Graft Substitute
Demineralized Bone Matrices (DBMs)
Bioactive Glass
Tissue Engineered Cartilages
A Promising Solution for Cartilage Repair
Cardiovascular Devices
Stents
Heart Valves
Bioprosthetic Valves
PTCA Devices
Ventricular Assist Device
Artificial Blood Vessels
Artificial Blood
Urology
Dialysis
Dermatology and Wound Care
Surgery
Biomaterials Mark Metamorphosis in Surgical Incision Closure Market
Orthodontics
Nano-technology in Dental Fillings and Implants
Biomaterials in Ophthalmology
Materials for Drug Delivery Systems
Polyethylene Glycol as a Drug Delivery System
Hydrogels as Drug Delivery System
Vinylic based Drug Delivery Systems
Collagen Based Drug Delivery System
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
EnvisionTEC Introduces New Orthodontic Materials
Carbon Unveils Silicone (SIL 30)
Formlabs Introduces Dental LT Clear
Sprig Oral Health Technologies Introduces SmartMTA and HemeRx
Trinseo Introduces Biocompatible Polystyrene for Medical Devices
Solvay's Zeniva PEEK Clears Biocompatibility Testing in China
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By Material Type
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growth in Regenerative Medicine Augers Well
Cardiovascular Devices
A Potential Growth Market
Orthopedic Sector Offers Strong Growth Opportunities
Hyaluronic Acid Market
Single Injection Products Gain Prominence
Regulatory Environment
FDA Regulations
Recent Industry Activity
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Overview
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Orthopedic Biomaterials Market
Dental Biomaterials Market in Europe: An Insight
Cardiovascular Devices Market
Potential for Regenerative Medicine
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
4e. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Biomaterials Market
An Overview
Focus on Select Regions
China
Biomaterials Market Overview
India
Orthopedic Biomaterials Market
Rise in Medical Tourism Drives Biomaterials Market
Attractive Market for Prosthetic Heart Valves Device Manufacturers
Recent Industry Activity
B.Market Analytics
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Brazilian Biomaterial Market
Overview
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)
- The United States (32)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (20)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcz7lt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article