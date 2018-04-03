Bioinspired and Nanoengineered Surfaces: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets

LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

An overview of current technology explores pioneering R&D including unique capillary and optical interaction properties, various fabrication methods as well as first-generation commercial application five-year revenue projections for biomimetically inspired NES. In addition, an analysis of superhydrophobic and superhydrophilic patents identifies the most active global players.



Chapter 4—Market applications for the biological/biomedical, automotive, aerospace/marine/military sectors. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments.



The biological/biomedical market includes oil/water repellency, antibacterial surface treatments, antibiofouling, dry adhesion and synthetic gradient refractive index optics. The automotive market includes glass, exterior paint and plastics with an emphasis on water/dirt/insect repellency, and antifrost, antifog and antireflective surface treatments. The aerospace market focuses on protection coatings; water, ice, dirt and corrosion repellency and optical pilot laser protection. The marine and military markets focus on antibiofouling and drag reduction, and anti-fog windshields and anti-ice visors, respectively.



Chapter 5—Market applications for the electronics, energy/environmental and materials sectors. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments.



The focus of the electronics market is superhydrophobic waterproofing and oleophobicity for mobile communication devices such as cell phones and tablets as well as hearing aids. The energy/environmental market includes long shelf life batteries, fuel cell components, HVAC heat exchanger coils, oil and gas flow equipment lubricants, oil/water separation and remediation, rigid and flexible solar panels, water harvesting, and wind and steam turbines. The materials market segment includes self-cleaning aluminum and cement/concrete, as well as glass, plastic architectural building materials and sanitary ceramics/tileware.



Chapter 6—Market applications for the optics, textiles and other segments. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments. The optics segment includes antireflective and 3D mobile device displays while textiles includes indoor and outdoor waterproofing such as high-performance sports apparel, consumer packaging, sensors, and liquid processing/manufacturing.



Chapter 7—Geographic segmentation of market applications. This chapter focuses on the geographic segmentation of companies involved in the nine segments detailed in chapters 4, 6 and 6. Although U.S. companies predominate in NES developments in all commercial market sectors, there is wide global interest.



Chapter 8—Industry structure. More than 60 companies have been identified as having significant development operations involving the commercial exploitation of nanoengineered surfaces.



These companies are targeting a variety of market sectors and a broad range of applications. Detailed profiles of their specific market interests and current status are outlined.



Report includes:

- 63 tables

- An overview of the global market for nanoengineered surfaces, with coverage of the evolution and inspiration through biomimetics and bioinspired designs

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Discussion of fabrication techniques, and properties such as solid-liquid interfaces, solid-solid interfaces, solid-vapor interfaces, biological interfaces, and optical interfaces

- Examination of applications in terms of end uses and commercial prospects in the areas of biomedical, solar energy, electronics and displays, industrial process management, metal corrosion and wear, personal care such as cosmetics and hearing aids, photonics, protective coatings, and sensors

- Patent analyses

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Agency For Science, Technology And Research (A*Star), General Electric Global Research, Italcementi S.P.A, Liquipel Llc , Slips Technologies Inc., and Ultratech International Inc.



Summary

Over the past decade, bioinspired structures—ranging from various plant leaves, to insects, gecko feet, crustaceans and even butterfly wings—have been the subject of intense scientific scrutiny. In many cases, scientists have unraveled and replicated the underlying physics and chemistry of these intriguing structures, leading to the prospect of designing artificial "nanoengineered" surfaces (NES) suitable for a multitude of commercial applications. These novel surfaces are initially being analyzed in an effort to understand their interactions with liquids, vapors, solids and light.



These surfaces promise to improve a variety of consumer products as well as numerous industrial processes including solid-liquid-vapor fluid interaction phenomena (programmed wetting, superhydrophilicity, superhydrophobicity, superoleophobicity, anti-fogging, anti-icing, and condensation and heat transfer during boiling). Parallel progress in nanoscience and nanotechnology—especially in materials synthesis, fabrication, and characterization techniques—has recently led to the first commercial product entries in several niche markets. As pioneers exploring commercial market opportunities for NES, more than 60 companies representing a broad range of market interests are profiled.



Based on a comprehensive technical market assessment, this report projects that five-year commercial revenue growth for NES technologies will be in nine main application sectors. As summarized in thetable and figure below, NES technologies have a broad commercial impact since each main marketsector accounts for a total of 29 individual revenue-generating subsectors.



The building materials sector,which is by far the largest market, is projected to expand even more over the next five years. BCC expects this market to more than double from its current 2017 revenue level of approximately $REDACTED million to $REDACTED million by 2022. Other sectors expected to show strong growth by 2022 include electronics ($REDACTED million), aviation/marine/military ($REDACTED million), textiles ($REDACTED million) andenergy/environmental ($REDACTED million).



Beyond 2022, the fastest growth market sectors are expected to include "other," rising from $REDACTED million to $REDACTED million by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%; automotive, risingfrom $REDACTED million to almost $REDACTED billion by 2027 at a CAGR of REDACTED%; and aviation/marine/military,rising from $REDACTED million to more than $REDACTED billion by 2027 at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Other strong sectorsare expected to include electronics ($REDACTED million), textiles ($REDACTED million) and energy/environmental ($REDACTED million). Overall, NES-based commercial markets are expected to grow from $REDACTED million in2017 to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2027.



