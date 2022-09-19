Biologics CDMO Market to record USD 8.65 Bn growth -- North America to dominate market growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biologics CDMO market size is anticipated to grow by USD 8.65 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the scope of the full report.

The global biologics CDMO market study covers the following areas:

Global Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report identifies AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. as major market participants.

The market growth will be driven by factors such as the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets, strong research and development pipeline of biologics therapeutics, and the growing need to focus on core competencies. Although these factors will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is analyzed across the following segments:

Type

Mammalian



Microbial



Cell Therapy Services

By type, the market will observe significant growth in the mammalian segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising use of mammalian cells in the treatment of many diseases. Also, the increased use of mammalian cell culture technology for the bulk production of vaccines will foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

North America is the dominating region, occupying 41% of the global market share. The active participation of the US government in providing reimbursements for biologics, rising patient awareness about the benefits of the use of biologics, vendor collaborations, and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases in the US are driving the growth of the biologics CDMO market in North America. Also, the patent expiry of major biologics will contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the biologics CDMO market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist biologics CDMO market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biologics CDMO market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biologics CDMO market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biologics CDMO market vendors

Biologics CDMO Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis:Pharmaceuticals

2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

2.2.2 Integration and product development

2.2.3 Manufacturing

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Mammalian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Mammalian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Mammalian - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Microbial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Microbial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Microbial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Cell therapy services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Cell therapy services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Cell therapy services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 24: ?Customer landscape?

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets

8.1.2 Strong research and development pipeline of biologics therapeutics

8.1.3 Growing need to focus on core competencies

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Capacity utilization and constraints

8.2.2 Stringent policies related to entry of new biologics

8.2.3 Stereotypical nature of CDMOs

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Advent of big data

8.3.2 Strategic alliances and partnerships with pharma companies

8.3.3 Increasing approvals for new molecules and biosimilars?

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: ?Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 AGC Biologics

Exhibit 43: AGC Biologics - Overview

Exhibit 44: AGC Biologics - Product and service

Exhibit 45: AGC Biologics - Key offerings

10.4 Binex Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Binex Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Binex Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Binex Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 49: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 50: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.6 Catalent Inc.

Exhibit 53: Catalent Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Catalent Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc.

Exhibit 57: Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 60: JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 61: JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 62: JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Rentschler Biopharma SE

Exhibit 67: Rentschler Biopharma SE - Overview

Exhibit 68: Rentschler Biopharma SE - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Rentschler Biopharma SE - Key offerings

10.11 Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

Exhibit 73: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 ????Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: ?Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: ?Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: ??Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 80: ??Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

