Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market, 2030 by Type of Packaging, Additional Services Offered, Scale of Operation, Type of Biologics Filled

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market, 2019 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers, 2019-2030' report features an extensive study on the contract service providers offering drug product manufacturing services within the biopharmaceutical industry. The study features in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of companies that claim to specialize in fill/finish operations.



Specifically, fill/finish is the final step in the production process and is considered among the most crucial stages of drug product manufacturing. Biologics drug products require special procedures and equipment for fill/finish operations in order to ensure product integrity and safety. As this operation is heavily outsourced, the rise in demand for biologics has resulted in an equivalent need for flexible aseptic fill/finish technologies. Pharmaceutical drug manufacturers have not hesitated to collaborate with contract service providers to leverage the latter's experience and expertise in the latest fill/finish technologies.



Currently, over 115 companies are actively providing fill/finish services for biologics. In the recent past, many service providers have also forged alliances / acquired other players in order to enhance their service offerings.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as growth of the overall biopharmaceutical market, cost of goods sold, direct manufacturing costs, share of drug product manufacturing costs, and outsourcing trends related to fill / finish operations, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the mid to long term, for the period 2019-2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Biologics

3.3. Need for Outsourcing Biologics-related Operations

3.4. Introduction to Contract Manufacturing

3.5. Commonly Outsourced Operations in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

3.5.1. Biologics Fill/Finish Operations

3.6. Basic Guidelines for Selecting a Fill/Finish Service Provider

3.7. Advantages of Outsourcing Fill/Finish Services

3.8. Risks and Challenges of Outsourcing Fill/Finish Operations



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Biologics Fill/Finish Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Location of Fill/Finish Facilities

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Packaging

4.2.6. Analysis by Additional Services Offered

4.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Biologics Filled



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions and Key Input Parameters

5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Biologics Fill/Finish Service Providers in North America

5.4.1. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Ampoules

5.4.2. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Cartridges

5.4.3. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Syringes

5.4.4. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Vials

5.5. Competitiveness Analysis: Fill/Finish Service Providers in Europe

5.5.1. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Ampoules

5.5.2. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Cartridges

5.5.3. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Syringes

5.5.4. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Vials

5.6. Competitiveness Analysis: Fill/Finish Service Providers of Asia-Pacific

5.6.1. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Ampoules

5.6.2. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Cartridges

5.6.3. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Syringes

5.6.4. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Vials



6. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Advanced BioScience Laboratories (ABL)

6.3. Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

6.4. BioPharma Solutions

6.5. BioReliance

6.6. Emergent BioSolutions

6.7. Patheon



7. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

7.3. IDT Biologika

7.4. Lonza

7.5. Recipharm

7.6. Vetter Pharma



8. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Biocon

8.3. ChemPartner

8.4. LuinaBio

8.5. Mycenax Biotech

8.6. Wuxi Biologics



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Biologics Fill/Finish Service Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Service

9.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation

9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Biologic

9.3.6. Analysis by Geographical Location

9.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.8. Service Alliances and Supply Agreements: Analysis by Type of Service

9.3.9. Acquisitions and Mergers: Analysis by Type of Service



10. RECENT EXPANSIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Biologics Fill/Finish Service Providers: Recent Expansions

10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion

10.2.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion

10.2.3. Analysis by Type of Packaging

10.2.4. Analysis by Type of Service

10.2.5. Analysis by Type of Biologic

10.2.6. Analysis by Type of Biologic and Scale of Operation

10.2.7. Analysis by Geographical Location

10.2.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Type of Service and Type of Biologic

10.2.9. Expansions in North America: Analysis by Type of Service and Type of Biologic

10.2.10. Expansions in Europe: Analysis by Type of Service and Type of Biologic

10.2.11. Expansions in Asia-Pacific: Analysis by Type of Service and Type of Biologic



11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity (by Number of Units)

11.4. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity (by Volume)

11.5. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Ampoules (by Number of Units)

11.6. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Ampoules (by Volume)

11.7. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Cartridges (by Number of Units)

11.8. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Cartridges (by Volume)

11.9. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Syringes (by Number of Units)

11.10. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Syringes (by Volume)

11.11. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Vials (by Number of Units)

11.12. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Vials (by Volume)

11.13. Conclusion



12. DEMAND ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Global Demand for Biologics Fill/Finish Services

12.3.1. Analysis by Type of Packaging

12.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

12.3.3. Analysis by Type of Biologic

12.3.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

12.3.5. Analysis by Geographical Location

12.4. Demand and Supply Analysis



13. BIOLOGICS MANUFACTURING AND FILL / FINISH: KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Biologics Manufacturing and Fill/Finish: KPI Definitions

13.2.1. Financial Indicators

13.2.2. Process / Capability Indicators

13.2.3. Market Reputation Indicators

13.2.4. Other Important Performance Indicators

13.3.5. Conclusion



14. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Forecast Methodology

14.3. Overall Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030

14.4. Overall Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market, 2019-2030

14.5. Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market for Ampoules, 2019-2030

14.6. Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market for Cartridges, 2019-2030

14.7. Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market for Syringes, 2019-2030

14.8. Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market for Vials, 2019-2030



15. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Growing Biopharmaceutical Pipeline

15.3. Increase in Outsourcing Fill/Finish Activities

15.4. Rising Focus on Self-Administration

15.5. Advances in Aseptic Fill/Finish Technologies

15.6. Growing Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region



16. CASE STUDY: ROBOTIC SYSTEMS IN FILL / FINISH OPERATIONS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Contract Service Providers: List of Fill/Finish Equipment

16.3. Role of Robotic Systems in Fill/Finish Operations

16.3.1. Types of Robots Used in Pharmaceutical Operations

16.3.2. Key Considerations for Selecting a Robotic System

16.3.3. Advantages of Robotic Systems

16.3.4. Disadvantages of Robotic Systems

16.4. Companies Providing Robots for Use in the Pharmaceutical Industry

16.5. Concluding Remarks



17. CASE STUDY: READY-TO-USE PACKAGING COMPONENTS IN ASEPTIC FILL / FINISH OPERATIONS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Role of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components in Aseptic Fill/Finish Operations

17.2.1. Advantages of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

17.2.2. Disadvantages of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

17.3. Companies Providing Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

17.4. Concluding Remarks



18. CONCLUSION

18.1. Outsourcing of Drug Product Filling and Packaging Operations is Driven by the Growing Pipeline of Biologics and Biosimilars

18.2. The Contract Fill/Finish Services Landscape Features a Mix of Large and Mid-sized Players, Offering a Variety of Services for End-Stage Product Development

18.3 North America and Europe have Emerged as Key Hubs for Fill/Finish Services

18.4 Many Players have Entered into Strategic Collaborations and are Actively Expanding and Upgrading Their Existing Infrastructure to Enhance their Service Offerings and Drug Product Development Capabilities

18.5 To Cater to the Growing Demand for Fill/Finish Services, Many Players are Entering into Strategic Partnerships and Expanding / Upgrading Existing Infrastructure

18.6 As the Annual Demand for Fill/Finish of Biologics is Likely to Increase in Future, Service Providers will be Required to Invest in Additional Capacity

18.7 Given Existing Trends in Outsourcing Fill/Finish Operations, the Market is Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Decade



19. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

19.1 Chapter Overview

19.2 HALIX

19.2.1 Interview Transcript: Jos Vergeest, International Business Developer

19.3 IDT Biologika

19.3.1. Interview Transcript: Gregor Kawaletz, Chief Commercial Officer

19.4 oncomed manufacturing

19.4.1 Interview Transcript: Ales Sima, Business Development Manager

19.5. Syngene

19.5.1 Interview Transcript: Purushottam Singnurkar, Research Director and Head of Formulation Development



20. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



21. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x418r8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

