Biologics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021

The biologics industry comprises companies manufacturing biological products that are derived from genetically modified proteins and human genes.Biologics products include a wide range of recombinant therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies.







These products are isolated from natural sources such as human, animal, and microorganisms by biotechnological methods and other cutting-edge technologies.







Executive Summary



The global biologics market was worth $221 billion in 2017 and is essentially segmented into monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins and vaccines. Biologics are very large complex molecules manufactured in a living system such as microorganisms, animal cells or plant cells. They are produced using the recombinant DNA technology and are composed of sugars, proteins, nucleic acids or a combination of these substances. In 2017, 12 biologics were approved in the USA, 10 in European Union and 7 in Japan. There are over 1000 biologics under development which will drive the biologics market in the future. Cancer is the therapeutic area with maximum number of biologics under development and Alzheimer's has the least number.







Of the total biologics market across the globe, Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) accounted for a share of 43% in 2017 and was worth $94 billion. North America had the highest share in 2017 at $39.2 billion followed by Western Europe with a market value of $26.4 billion. Asia-Pacific was the third largest market with a share of 12% and a market value of $11.4 billion. mAbs are biological drugs that recognize and bind to a specific antigen that causes various chronic health conditions such as arthritis, cancer, multiple sclerosis. mAbs can be further segmented based on the presence of different amounts of murine (mouse or rat origin) sequences in the variable region. The segments consist of murine mAbs, chimeric mAbs, human and humanized mAbs. Of these, humanized mAbs accounted for 43% share in the monoclonal antibody market with a market value of $37.6 billion followed by human mAbs and chimeric mAbs at $32.9 billion and $18.8 billion respectively. Murine mAbs accounted only for 5% of the total mAbs market and was worth $4.7 billion in 2017.







Therapeutic proteins or recombinant proteins are engineered in the laboratory and works by targeting therapeutic process which compensates for the deficiency of an essential protein. Therapeutic proteins include cytokines, peptide hormones and enzymes. The market for therapeutic protein was worth $80 billion in 2017 accounting for a share of 36% of the global biologics market. North American market for therapeutic proteins was worth $33 billion in 2017 followed by Western Europe at $17.3 billion. The market in Asia Pacific was worth $11.3 billion and the markets in South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted only for 4%, 6%, 9% and 4% respectively. Based on the segmentation of therapeutic proteins into cytokines, peptide hormones and enzymes, peptide hormones accounted for 45% of the market followed by cytokines at 18% and enzymes at 10% share. Other blood factors also had a share of around 27% in the total therapeutic proteins market globally.







Vaccines are biological preparations that stimulate the immune system and prepares it to fight future infections caused by pathogens. Vaccines represented around 21% of the global biologics market and was worth $47 billion in 2017. Vaccines are used for prophylactic (preventive) or therapeutic purposes and the market is segmented based on the end users, children and adults. Pediatric vaccines had the major share of 55% and was worth $26 billion globally. Adult vaccines accounted for 45% of the total vaccines market with a value of $21 billion in 2017. North America was the largest market for vaccines in 2017 with a value of $15 billion followed by Asia Pacific at $13 billion. Western and Eastern Europe was valued at $7.1 billion and $3.6 billion respectively. South America and Africa had a share of 7% each and Middle East was observed to account for the least share of 3% in 2017.







The number of biosimilars being approved is on the rise and is likely to affect the overall growth of biologics market globally, by expanding the market, but also by reducing average pricing. Currently, the ratio of biosimilars to biologics sold is quite similar in European Union (EU) and the USA (4% biosimilars and 96% biologics). In Japan and India, the proportion of biosimilars is higher in these markets, almost 13-19%, compared to EU and the USA.







