Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:



Current and projected biomarker market forecasts for the forecast period 2018 to 2023 are discussed. Products approved in the last three years by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and products expected to be approved within the forecast period are projected. Due to the timing of this report, 2018 figures are estimated except where actual results have been reported.







This report includes an analysis of the leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide biomarkers market.Profiles of manufacturers of leading products as well as biotechnology companies with novel products in development are analyzed to define specific product strategies that were employed.







This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment.The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products and technologies are influencing the current standard of care.







Detailed profiles of the current market leaders, as well as companies with innovative products poised to advance within forecast period, are discussed.







In this report, market size and forecasts by segment, type, therapeutic area and geography from 2018 through 2023 have been provided.The study is arranged to offer an overview of the biomarkers market accompanied by product, company, geographic region or country.







Virtually the entire globe is covered to include prevalent data for each disease subsegment.The report encompasses the use of major types of biomarkers for clinical and research applications.







In addition, major applications that are being commercialized and developed by a wide range of companies, especially for drug discovery and development processes, are also considered. The application of biomarkers in the field of diagnostics and therapeutics for major indications such as cancer, immunological disorders, neurological disorders and others are also discussed.







Excluded from this report are over-the-counter (OTC) medications and other consumables that do not require a physician's prescription.







Sales figures are reported in U.S. dollars and in each case reflect currency fluctuations within the performance of revenue change. Revenue figures do not account for variation in local currencies.







All market share data are presented on a global basis unless specifically noted.







Report Includes:



- 70 data tables and 42 additional tables



- Industry analysis of the global biomarkers market



- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Middle East and Africa



- Characterization and quantification of the market potential for biomarkers by segment, product type, therapeutic area and geographical region



- Encompassing details of major types of biomarkers and their use in clinical and research applications



- Examination of regional market dynamics with a focus on regulatory development, key technology updates and major drivers impacting the global market



- Assessment of the leading biotechnology companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period, and their impact on the face of the competitive environment



- Detailed profiles of the leading biomarkers' manufacturers, including Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis AG







