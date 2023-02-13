Bioplastics market to grow by USD 17470.84 Million; Emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials will drive growth - Technavio

Feb 13, 2023, 06:00 ET
Bioplastics market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Arkema SA, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Finasucre SA, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Novamont Spa, Resonac Holdings Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyota Tsusho Corp., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Type (Non-biodegradable and Biodegradable), Application (Packaging and food service, Agriculture and horticulture, CG and HA, Automotive, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
In 2017, the bioplastics market was valued at USD 17,470.94 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 6,785.54 million. The bioplastics market size is estimated to grow by USD 114,242.17 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 27.53% according to Technavio.
Bioplastics market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global Bioplastics market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Arkema SA - The company offers bioplastics such as Rilsan HT.
- BASF SE - The company offers bioplastics such as Ecovio.
- Braskem SA - The company offers bioplastics such as I'm green bio-based polyethylene.
- Cargill Inc. - The company offers bioplastics such as Nature works Ingeo.
Bioplastics market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials
- Changing consumer preference toward eco-friendly packaging
- Government initiatives for increasing use of bioplastic packaging
KEY Challenges –
- Cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over bioplastics
- Low durability of bioplastics
- High manufacturing cost
The bioplastics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this bioplastics market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bioplastics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the bioplastics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the bioplastics market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bioplastics market vendors
- The paper bag market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,716.49 million. The environmental benefits associated with paper bags are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the limited durability of paper bags may impede the market growth.
- The biodegradable packaging materials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 30,958.3 million. The shift toward the use of bioplastic packaging by end-users is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of adequate infrastructure may impede the market growth.
|
Bioplastics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
183
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.53%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 114242.17 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
25.74
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Arkema SA, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Finasucre SA, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Novamont Spa, Resonac Holdings Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Tsusho Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global bioplastics market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global bioplastics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-biodegradable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-biodegradable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Biodegradable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Biodegradable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Packaging and food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Packaging and food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Packaging and food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Packaging and food service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Packaging and food service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Agriculture and horticulture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Agriculture and horticulture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Agriculture and horticulture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Agriculture and horticulture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Agriculture and horticulture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 CG and HA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on CG and HA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on CG and HA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on CG and HA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on CG and HA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Arkema SA
- Exhibit 120: Arkema SA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Arkema SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Arkema SA - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Arkema SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Arkema SA - Segment focus
- 12.4 BASF SE
- Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 128: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.5 Biome Bioplastics Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Biome Bioplastics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Biome Bioplastics Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Biome Bioplastics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Braskem SA
- Exhibit 133: Braskem SA - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Braskem SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Braskem SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Braskem SA - Segment focus
- 12.7 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 137: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Corbion NV
- Exhibit 141: Corbion NV - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Corbion NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Corbion NV - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Corbion NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Corbion NV - Segment focus
- 12.9 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 146: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 149: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 151: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Evonik Industries AG - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 12.11 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
- Exhibit 156: FKuR Kunststoff GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 157: FKuR Kunststoff GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: FKuR Kunststoff GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.12 KURARAY Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 159: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Novamont Spa
- Exhibit 163: Novamont Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Novamont Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: Novamont Spa - Key offerings
- 12.14 Resonac Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 166: Resonac Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Resonac Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Resonac Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 169: Resonac Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Resonac Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Teijin Ltd.
- Exhibit 171: Teijin Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Toray Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 175: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 177: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Toyota Tsusho Corp.
- Exhibit 179: Toyota Tsusho Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 180: Toyota Tsusho Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 181: Toyota Tsusho Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 182: Toyota Tsusho Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 183: Toyota Tsusho Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 187: Research methodology
- Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 189: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations
