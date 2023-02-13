Bioplastics market to grow by USD 17470.84 Million; Emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Bioplastics market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioplastics Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Arkema SA, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Finasucre SA, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Novamont Spa, Resonac Holdings Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyota Tsusho Corp., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Non-biodegradable and Biodegradable), Application (Packaging and food service, Agriculture and horticulture, CG and HA, Automotive, and Others), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the bioplastics market was valued at USD 17,470.94 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 6,785.54 million. The bioplastics market size is estimated to grow by USD 114,242.17 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 27.53% according to Technavio.

Bioplastics market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Bioplastics market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Arkema SA - The company offers bioplastics such as Rilsan HT.

- The company offers bioplastics such as Rilsan HT. BASF SE - The company offers bioplastics such as Ecovio.

- The company offers bioplastics such as Ecovio. Braskem SA - The company offers bioplastics such as I'm green bio-based polyethylene.

- The company offers bioplastics such as I'm green bio-based polyethylene. Cargill Inc. - The company offers bioplastics such as Nature works Ingeo.

Bioplastics market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials

Changing consumer preference toward eco-friendly packaging

Government initiatives for increasing use of bioplastic packaging

KEY Challenges –

Cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over bioplastics

Low durability of bioplastics

High manufacturing cost

The bioplastics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this bioplastics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bioplastics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bioplastics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bioplastics market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bioplastics market vendors

Bioplastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 114242.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.74 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema SA, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Finasucre SA, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Novamont Spa, Resonac Holdings Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Tsusho Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

