Bioprinting & 3D-Printing in the Life Sciences Conference, EU 2018 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 7th-8th, 2018

The interest around 3D-printing has risen spectacularly within the last few years. With continued progress, it has the potential to revolutionize the life sciences the advances in 3D printing and bioprinting technology have expansive applications in surgery, personalized medicine, diagnostics, and drug discovery.

This conference will look at a wide range of technologies, applications and methodologies within the 3D printing in the life sciences space. With a well-known track record for delivering high-quality agendas, this event will include talks from some of the world's foremost innovators in materials, applications, digital dentistry, scaffolds, cell containing constructs and tissue regeneration, and tissue engineering.

Agenda:

3D Bioprinting of Multilevel Vessels

Light-based Additive Manufacturing for Tissue Engineering

Material Considerations for 3D Printing in Tissue Engineering

Organ Printing

Remote (Light, Magnetic, Ultrasound) Guided Delivery of Cells and Site and Time Specific Activation of Biologically Active Compounds

Stem Cell Bioprinting using a Hybrid Microporous Bioink

The Importance of Cell Phenotype in 3D Printing

