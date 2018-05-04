Bioprocess Containers Market 2018: Global Forecasts to 2023 by Type, Application, End Users, and Region

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Bioprocess Containers Market by Type (2D Bags, 3D Bags, Tank Liners), Application (Process Development, Upstream, and Downstream), End Users (Biopharmaceutical, and Life Science Companies), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bioprocess containers market is expected to reach USD 1,914.6 Million by 2023 from USD 1,030 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.2%.
Growth in the bioprocess container market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing demand for biologics, affordability and sustainability of single-use bioprocess technologies, vaccine production using single-use disposable technologies, and the lower risk of cross-contamination.
The global biocontainers market is segmented by type, application, end user, and region. The bioprocess container market is segmented into 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, and other containers and accessories. The 2D bioprocess containers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 owing to increasing demand for bioprocess containers in biopharmaceutical industries. 2D bioprocess containers are mainly used to speed up the current biopharmaceutical production process and are helpful in storage, fluid management, and media preparation.
Based on application, the bioprocess containers market is segmented into process development, upstream processes, and downstream processes. In 2017, the upstream process segment accounted for the largest share of the bioprocess container market. Upstream processes make the highest use of bioprocess containers, especially during fermentation, mixing, and culture media processing; due to this, this segment holds the largest market share.
Based on end user, the bioprocess container market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies and life science R&D companies. The biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, while the life science R&D companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Biopharmaceutical manufacturing is generally characterized by the use of single-use technologies including bioprocess containers. Bioprocess container systems, due to their cost-effectiveness, have found wide use in biopharmaceutical manufacturing as they can lower the overall cost of production. This is the key factor driving market growth for the biopharmaceutical companies segment.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Biologics
- Affordability and Sustainability of Single-Use Bioprocess Technologies
- Vaccine Production Using Single-Use Disposable Technologies
- Lower Risk of Cross-Contamination
Restraints
- Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables
Opportunities
- Booming Biopharma Industry in Emerging Countries
Challenges
- Increasing Market Consolidation
11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.2 Sartorius AG
11.3 GE Healthcare
11.4 Merck KGaA
11.5 Danaher
11.6 Lonza
11.7 Fenner
11.8 Meissner
11.9 Rim Bio
11.10 Fluidscontrol
