BIOPROTECTUs™ System Used To Disinfect & Protect New Rochelle City Schools & Facilities

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaClean Technologies, a biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible solutions that protect life's surfaces, today announced that the City School District of New Rochelle, the public school district located in New Rochelle, New York, treated all of its schools and facilities with the Company's BIOPROTECTUs™ System that disinfects all surfaces and provides long term antimicrobial protection from problematic germs, including bacteria, molds and viruses. The announcement was made today by Jim Young, Chairman and Managing Director of ViaClean Technologies.

"We are gratified that the City School District of New Rochelle has chosen to disinfect and protect its city's school facilities with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System to ensure the safety and well-being of its students, teachers, custodial services team and their facilities," said Jim Young, Chairman and Managing Director of ViaClean Technologies. "We look forward to continued support to the City School District of New Rochelle in its ongoing commitment to protect its 11 schools from germs, bacteria and viruses. We are confident that the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is the most effective technology and process available."

"The City School District of New Rochelle is committed to the safety, health and well-being of all our occupants," said Keith Watkins, Assistant Director of Facilities for Custodial Services at City School District of New Rochelle. "We are taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of harmful germs and bacteria, further enhancing what we're already doing to safeguard our students, staff and community. Being able to treat the surfaces and the air as a system will be very beneficial and something our students deserve."

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies, encompasses an array of EPA registered and FDA compliant technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term antimicrobial protection. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits and prevents the growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae, mold and viruses. Extensive laboratory testing has established and corroborated that the BIOPROTECTUs™ System quickly eliminates and provides long-term eradication and suppression of germs and microorganisms. Additional testing has begun, under the auspices of the world renowned Global Virus Network ( www.gvn.org ), at two of the organization's Centers of Excellence, to confirm the efficacy of BIOPROTECT™ on SARS-CoV-2.

The New Rochelle School District has approximately 11,000 students in 11 school buildings totaling more than 1.5 million sq. ft. Following its initial application, the City School District of New Rochelle will reapply the BIOPROTECTUs™ System every 90 days in order to continuously safeguard the schools, and its students and teachers, from harmful germs. The initial application included all interior spaces, exterior door hardware and playground structures. This will support and work in conjunction with additional preventative measures that the District has already taken, including disinfecting all schools three times per week with PurTabs and Protexus applicators.

"Years of research, invention, development and commercial trials and sales have culminated in a series of patents and regulatory approvals that bring the BIOPROTECTUs™ System to the forefront of solving the full range of microbiological problems," said Dr. Curtis White, PhD and Chief Technology Officer of ViaClean Technologies. "This is a System that provides quick kill and long-term control of microorganisms on products and on surfaces and meets sustainability and environmentally responsible guideline principles."

For more information on ViaClean Technologies and the BIOPROTECT Us™ System, please visit www.bioprotect.us. For more information on the City School District of New Rochelle, please visit https://www.nred.org/.

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect life's surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System products include BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods as well as a line of odor control products; SportFresh for sports equipment and apparel; Chevelure for synthetic and human hair wigs and soon to launch CleanTouch consumer products. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

About City School District of New Rochelle

The City School District of New Rochelle is a public school district located in New Rochelle, New York. New Rochelle has one of the most extensive educational systems in Westchester County, comprised of one high school, two middle schools, seven elementary schools and one alternative campus high school. The district enrollment is approximately 11,000 students.

