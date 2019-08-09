Biopsy Devices Markets, 2025
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopsy Devices Market, Global Forecast, by Products (Biopsy Needles, Guidance Systems, Biopsy Guns Reagents and kits and others), Regions, Application, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biopsy device market is anticipated to surpass USD 2.8 Billion by the year-end of 2025.
The surgical removal of tissue from any human organ to know the presence of disease especially cancer is called biopsy. This medical procedure is done by surgeons, cardiologist, and radiologist. The main factor that fuels the market growth is a minimally invasive surgical procedure which mitigates the complications and side-effects and proliferating the biopsy device. Increasing private funding for cancer research, government expenditure on healthcare across the world, rising technological up-gradation, and favorable reimbursement policies will further propel the global biopsy device market in the coming future.
As per the world cancer report by the end of the year 2020, there will be 15 million new cancer cases. The rising prevalence of cancer disease across the world like breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, etc will drive the market of biopsy devices. These days, people are more health-conscious and they are shifting towards minimal invasive technique over conventional technique to ensure complete safety.
The key players in this industry include C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, and Hologic, Inc.
The company focuses on the development of new products, partnerships, and acquisitions to maintain their positions in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global - Biopsy Devices Market
5. Market Share - Global Biopsy Devices
5.1 By Product
5.2 By Application
5.3 By Region
5.4 By End-User
6. By Product - Biopsy Devices Market
6.1 Biopsy Needles
6.1.1 Fine Aspiration Needles
6.1.2 Core Needles
6.2 Guidance Systems
6.2.1 Ultrasound-guided
6.2.2 Stereotactic-guided
6.2.3 Clinically-guided
6.3 Biopsy Guns
6.4 Reagents and kits
6.5 Others (Brushes, Curettes, and Punches, etc)
7. By Application - Biopsy Devices Market
7.1 Breast Biopsy
7.2 Lung Biopsy
7.3 Prostate Biopsy
7.4 Others
8. By Region - Biopsy Devices Market
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.4 Rest of World
9. By End - User - Biopsy Devices Market
9.1 Diagnostic Center
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Others
9.4 C. R. Bard, Inc. - Company Analysis
9.5 Overview
9.6 Merger & Acquisition
9.7 Financial Insight
10. Becton, Dickinson, and Company - Company Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Developments
10.3 Merger & Acquisition
10.4 Financial Insight
11. B. Braun Melsungen AG - Company Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Devlopments
11.3 Merger & Acquisition
11.4 Financial Insight
12. Cardinal Health, Inc. - Company Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Developments
12.3 Merger & Acquisition
12.4 Financial Insight
13. Olympus Corporation - Company Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Key Developments
13.3 Merger & Acquisition
13.4 Financial Insight
14. Boston Scientific Corporation - Company Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Key Developments
14.3 Merger & Acquisition
14.4 Financial Insight
15. Medtronic plc - Company Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Key Developments
15.3 Merger & Acquisition
15.4 Financial Insight
16. Hologic, Inc. - Company Analysis
16.1 Overview
16.2 Key Developments
16.3 Merger & Acquisition
16.4 Financial Insight
17. Growth Drivers
17.1 Inadequate Screening Tests for Particular Cancers
17.2 Demand for Minimally-Invasive Biopsy Technique
17.3 Advancement in Biopsy Techniques
18. Challenges
18.1 Breast Biopsy Reimbursement Bundling
18.2 Biopsy Limitations
