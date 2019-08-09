Biopsy Devices Markets, 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopsy Devices Market, Global Forecast, by Products (Biopsy Needles, Guidance Systems, Biopsy Guns Reagents and kits and others), Regions, Application, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopsy device market is anticipated to surpass USD 2.8 Billion by the year-end of 2025.



The surgical removal of tissue from any human organ to know the presence of disease especially cancer is called biopsy. This medical procedure is done by surgeons, cardiologist, and radiologist. The main factor that fuels the market growth is a minimally invasive surgical procedure which mitigates the complications and side-effects and proliferating the biopsy device. Increasing private funding for cancer research, government expenditure on healthcare across the world, rising technological up-gradation, and favorable reimbursement policies will further propel the global biopsy device market in the coming future.



As per the world cancer report by the end of the year 2020, there will be 15 million new cancer cases. The rising prevalence of cancer disease across the world like breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, etc will drive the market of biopsy devices. These days, people are more health-conscious and they are shifting towards minimal invasive technique over conventional technique to ensure complete safety.



The key players in this industry include C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, and Hologic, Inc.

The company focuses on the development of new products, partnerships, and acquisitions to maintain their positions in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global - Biopsy Devices Market



5. Market Share - Global Biopsy Devices

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Region

5.4 By End-User



6. By Product - Biopsy Devices Market

6.1 Biopsy Needles

6.1.1 Fine Aspiration Needles

6.1.2 Core Needles

6.2 Guidance Systems

6.2.1 Ultrasound-guided

6.2.2 Stereotactic-guided

6.2.3 Clinically-guided

6.3 Biopsy Guns

6.4 Reagents and kits

6.5 Others (Brushes, Curettes, and Punches, etc)



7. By Application - Biopsy Devices Market

7.1 Breast Biopsy

7.2 Lung Biopsy

7.3 Prostate Biopsy

7.4 Others



8. By Region - Biopsy Devices Market

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest of World



9. By End - User - Biopsy Devices Market

9.1 Diagnostic Center

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Others

9.4 C. R. Bard, Inc. - Company Analysis

9.5 Overview

9.6 Merger & Acquisition

9.7 Financial Insight



10. Becton, Dickinson, and Company - Company Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Developments

10.3 Merger & Acquisition

10.4 Financial Insight



11. B. Braun Melsungen AG - Company Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Devlopments

11.3 Merger & Acquisition

11.4 Financial Insight



12. Cardinal Health, Inc. - Company Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Developments

12.3 Merger & Acquisition

12.4 Financial Insight



13. Olympus Corporation - Company Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Developments

13.3 Merger & Acquisition

13.4 Financial Insight



14. Boston Scientific Corporation - Company Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Key Developments

14.3 Merger & Acquisition

14.4 Financial Insight



15. Medtronic plc - Company Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Key Developments

15.3 Merger & Acquisition

15.4 Financial Insight



16. Hologic, Inc. - Company Analysis

16.1 Overview

16.2 Key Developments

16.3 Merger & Acquisition

16.4 Financial Insight



17. Growth Drivers

17.1 Inadequate Screening Tests for Particular Cancers

17.2 Demand for Minimally-Invasive Biopsy Technique

17.3 Advancement in Biopsy Techniques



18. Challenges

18.1 Breast Biopsy Reimbursement Bundling

18.2 Biopsy Limitations



