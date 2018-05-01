Biosimilars 2018 - Global Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 31.7% to Reach $23.63 Billion by 2023

Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for biosimilar drugs due to their cost-effectiveness, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and strategic collaborations resulting in enhanced productivity and clinical trial activities.

The global biosimilars market is segmented by product, type of manufacturing, disease, and region. The products in biosimilars market include non-glycosylated proteins, recombinant glycosylated proteins, and recombinant peptides. The non-glycosylated proteins segment accounted for the largest market share of the market in 2017, however recombinant glycosylated proteins are expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type of manufacturing, the market is classified into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. The in-house manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. Many players in the biosimilars market prefer the in-house method of manufacturing as they can develop biosimilars in their own laboratories and this type of manufacturing eliminates shipping and delivery costs.

On the basis of diseases, the market is classified into oncology, chronic diseases, autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The blood disorder segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The rising incidence of blood disorders across the globe, low cost of biosimilars compared to biologics, and the rising pressure to reduce healthcare expenditure are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

The market was dominated by Europe in 2017. Europe is also expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. A number of factors, such as the patent expiry of biologic products & the launch of new biosimilars, rising incidence of chronic disorders, and the emergence of new market participants are expected to propel market growth in the region. Growth in the geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of age-related disorders and chronic disorders is also expected to increase the demand for biosimilars in Europe.

Pfizer (US), Sandoz International (Germany), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Amgen (US), Biocon (India), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (India), Celltrion (South Korea), and Samsung Biologics (South Korea) are some of the key players in the global biosimilars market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Due to Their Cost-Effectiveness

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Strategic Collaborations Resulting in Enhanced Productivity and Clinical Trial Activities for Biosimilars

Restraints

Complexities in Manufacturing

Innovative Strategies By Biologic Drug Manufacturers

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

New Indications and Patent Expiry of Biologic Products

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Requirements to Adversely Affect Investments in Biosimilars

Companies Mentioned

Sandoz

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical

Celltrion

Biocon

Amgen

Samsung Biologics

Mylan

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data

2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Biosimilars Market Overview

4.2 Asia: Biosimilars Market, By Type of Product

4.3 Biosimilars Market, By Region

4.4 Geographical Snapshot: Biosimilars Market (Major Countries)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges



6 Regulatory Outlook

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 India

6.3.3 Japan

6.3.4 South Korea

6.4 Rest of the World

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Mexico

6.4.3 Argentina

6.4.4 Saudi Arabia



7 Biosimilars Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins

7.2.1 Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (RHGH)

7.2.2 Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (Filgrastim)

7.2.3 Insulin

7.2.4 Interferons

7.2.4.1 Interferon-Beta

7.2.4.2 Interferon-Alpha

7.3 Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

7.3.1 Erythropoietin (EPO)

7.3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS)

7.3.2.1 Infliximab

7.3.2.2 Rituximab

7.3.2.3 Adalimumab

7.3.2.4 Other Monoclonal Antibodies

7.3.3 Follitropin

7.4 Recombinant Peptides

7.4.1 Glucagon

7.4.2 Calcitonin



8 Biosimilars Market, By Type of Manufacturing

8.1 Introduction

8.2 In-House Manufacturing

8.3 Contract Manufacturing



9 Biosimilars Market, By Disease

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oncology

9.3 Chronic Diseases

9.4 Autoimmune Diseases

9.5 Blood Disorders

9.6 Growth Hormone Deficiency

9.7 Infectious Diseases

9.8 Other Diseases



10 Biosimilars Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia

10.4.1 India

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.4 Japan

10.4.5 Rest of Asia

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.2 Pacific and Oceania

10.5.3 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2016

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches and Product Approvals

11.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Expansions



12 Company Profiles



