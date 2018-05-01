Biosimilars 2018 - Global Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 31.7% to Reach $23.63 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Biosimilars Market by Product, Manufacturing Type and by Disease - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for biosimilar drugs due to their cost-effectiveness, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and strategic collaborations resulting in enhanced productivity and clinical trial activities.
The global biosimilars market is segmented by product, type of manufacturing, disease, and region. The products in biosimilars market include non-glycosylated proteins, recombinant glycosylated proteins, and recombinant peptides. The non-glycosylated proteins segment accounted for the largest market share of the market in 2017, however recombinant glycosylated proteins are expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
On the basis of type of manufacturing, the market is classified into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. The in-house manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. Many players in the biosimilars market prefer the in-house method of manufacturing as they can develop biosimilars in their own laboratories and this type of manufacturing eliminates shipping and delivery costs.
On the basis of diseases, the market is classified into oncology, chronic diseases, autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The blood disorder segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The rising incidence of blood disorders across the globe, low cost of biosimilars compared to biologics, and the rising pressure to reduce healthcare expenditure are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
The market was dominated by Europe in 2017. Europe is also expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. A number of factors, such as the patent expiry of biologic products & the launch of new biosimilars, rising incidence of chronic disorders, and the emergence of new market participants are expected to propel market growth in the region. Growth in the geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of age-related disorders and chronic disorders is also expected to increase the demand for biosimilars in Europe.
Pfizer (US), Sandoz International (Germany), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Amgen (US), Biocon (India), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (India), Celltrion (South Korea), and Samsung Biologics (South Korea) are some of the key players in the global biosimilars market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Due to Their Cost-Effectiveness
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Strategic Collaborations Resulting in Enhanced Productivity and Clinical Trial Activities for Biosimilars
Restraints
- Complexities in Manufacturing
- Innovative Strategies By Biologic Drug Manufacturers
Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
- New Indications and Patent Expiry of Biologic Products
Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Requirements to Adversely Affect Investments in Biosimilars
Companies Mentioned
- Sandoz
- Pfizer
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Celltrion
- Biocon
- Amgen
- Samsung Biologics
- Mylan
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Stada Arzneimittel AG
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Covered
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.2 Primary Data
2.2.1 Primary Sources
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
2.4 Data Triangulation Methodology
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Biosimilars Market Overview
4.2 Asia: Biosimilars Market, By Type of Product
4.3 Biosimilars Market, By Region
4.4 Geographical Snapshot: Biosimilars Market (Major Countries)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Regulatory Outlook
6.1 North America
6.1.1 US
6.1.2 Canada
6.2 Europe
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.3.1 China
6.3.2 India
6.3.3 Japan
6.3.4 South Korea
6.4 Rest of the World
6.4.1 Brazil
6.4.2 Mexico
6.4.3 Argentina
6.4.4 Saudi Arabia
7 Biosimilars Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins
7.2.1 Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (RHGH)
7.2.2 Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (Filgrastim)
7.2.3 Insulin
7.2.4 Interferons
7.2.4.1 Interferon-Beta
7.2.4.2 Interferon-Alpha
7.3 Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
7.3.1 Erythropoietin (EPO)
7.3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS)
7.3.2.1 Infliximab
7.3.2.2 Rituximab
7.3.2.3 Adalimumab
7.3.2.4 Other Monoclonal Antibodies
7.3.3 Follitropin
7.4 Recombinant Peptides
7.4.1 Glucagon
7.4.2 Calcitonin
8 Biosimilars Market, By Type of Manufacturing
8.1 Introduction
8.2 In-House Manufacturing
8.3 Contract Manufacturing
9 Biosimilars Market, By Disease
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oncology
9.3 Chronic Diseases
9.4 Autoimmune Diseases
9.5 Blood Disorders
9.6 Growth Hormone Deficiency
9.7 Infectious Diseases
9.8 Other Diseases
10 Biosimilars Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 UK
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia
10.4.1 India
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 South Korea
10.4.4 Japan
10.4.5 Rest of Asia
10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.5.1 Latin America
10.5.2 Pacific and Oceania
10.5.3 Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2016
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Product Launches and Product Approvals
11.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
11.3.3 Acquisitions
11.3.4 Expansions
12 Company Profiles
