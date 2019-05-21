Biostimulants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027
May 21, 2019, 16:02 ET
NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Biostimulants Market - Overview
This report analyzes and forecasts the biostimulants market at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2019 to 2027.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775476/?utm_source=PRN
The study includes drivers and restraints of the global biostimulants market.It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for biostimulants during the forecast period.
The report also highlights opportunities for the biostimulants market at the global and regional levels.
The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global biostimulants market.The Porter's five forces model for the biostimulants market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.
The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global biostimulants market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.
Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for biostimulants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also encompasses individual application segments of the market in every region.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global biostimulants market. Prominent players operating in the market include Biolchim S.p.A., Novozyme, Agrinos, Syngenta, Valagro, and UPL. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The global biostimulants market is primarily driven by eco-friendly and non-toxic nature of biostimulants and their high efficacy.Biostimulants serve as an eco-friendly solution that not only improves quality and quantity of the crop yield, but also enriches structure and nutritive value of the soil.
Biostimulants facilitate nutrient assimilation, use, and translocation; develop a healthier root system; stimulate plant metabolic processes; restore degraded soils; and serve as an efficient solution for sustainable agricultural practices. Rising demand for eco-friendly agro products and declining availability of arable land are anticipated to be a few indicators driving the global biostimulants market between 2019 and 2027.
The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the biostimulants market for the base year 2018 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on key product, application, and regional segments of the global biostimulants market.
Market value and forecast for each major segment have been provided for global and regional/country-level markets.
Key Takeaways
Extensive analysis of the global biostimulants market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments
Consumption of biostimulants, by region, and list of manufacturers
Key factors responsible for upcoming opportunities for the biostimulants market at the global, regional, and country levels
Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that are likely to impact the market outlook and forecast for the global biostimulants market between 2019 and 2027
Market opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level
Porters' five forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and analyze strengths and weaknesses of competitors in order to obtain a strategic position in the market
The global biostimulants market has been segmented as follows:
Global Biostimulants Market, by Product
Humic Acid & Fulvic Acid
Amino Acids
Microbial Stimulants
Seaweed
Vitamins
Biorationals
Global Biostimulants Market, by Application
Oilseeds & Pulses
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
Global Biostimulants Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Russia
Spain
CIS
Greece
Ukraine
Italy
Serbia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
ASEAN (Excluding Indonesia and Vietnam)
Indonesia
Vietnam
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
Iran
Israel
Nigeria
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775476/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article