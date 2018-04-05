Biostimulants Market Size Worth $4.14 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 10.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Biostimulants help in improving microflora, which, in turn, improves nutrient uptake by plants. They increase antioxidant activity and reduce plant stress against the environment and various diseases. The hormones stimulate growth, root development, and cell enlargement, thereby aiding the vigor and overall health of the plant. They comprise natural and environment-friendly degradable materials, which do not affect plant surroundings. As a result, they are witnessing high demand in organic farming practices.

Row crops and cereals dominated the market based on crop type in 2016 and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. Foliar treatment is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. It held a major market share in North America due to its high-performance efficiency and massive adoption in agriculture. It is also anticipated to witness lucrative growth in Asia Pacific led by increasing adoption of sustainable farming practices.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Biostimulants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Active Ingredient (Acid Based, Seaweed Extract, Microbial), By Crop Type (Row Crops & Cereals), By Application (Foliar, Soil), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biostimulants-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global revenue generated by biostimulants was USD 1.74 billion in 2016 and is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025. Europe dominated the global market in 2016, followed by North America

In terms of active ingredients, acid-based stood as the largest segment in 2016. Seaweed extracts are expected to grow substantially. Widely used seaweed extracts are brown, green, and red algae. Ascophyllum nodosum, Sargassum, Laminaria, Turbinaria, and Fucus are brown seaweed extracts

In terms of crop type, row crops and cereals dominated the market. Increasing application of biostimulants in production of turf and ornamentals is expected to drive growth in coming years

Asia Pacific is projected to witness promising growth over the next few years. The agriculture sector in the region is witnessing steady growth and the population is mainly dependent on the farming sector. This presents lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the region

Key market players include Novozymes A/S, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Valagro Group, and Koppert B.V. Although the market is in an emerging stage in developing economies, particularly in Asia Pacific, it offers excellent prospects for new entrants as well as established players.

Grand View Research has segmented the global biostimulants market on the basis of active ingredient, crop type, application, and region:

Biostimulants Active Ingredient Outlook (Volume, Thousand Hectares; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Acid Based Seaweed Extracts Microbial Others

Biostimulants Crop Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Hectares; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Row Crops & Cereals Fruits & Vegetables Turf & Ornamentals Others

Biostimulants Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Hectares; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Foliar Seed Soil

Biostimulants Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Hectares; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe U.K. Germany Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



