Biotage AB (publ) Publishes its 2017 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage's 2017 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report are as of today available at: www.biotage.com
This is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.30 CET on March 27, 2018.
About Biotage
Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial-scale and high-quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by public authorities, academic institutions, contract research and contract manufacturing organizations and in the pharmaceutical and food industries, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 390 employees and had sales of 748 MSEK in 2017. Biotage is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com
Contact:
Torben Jörgensen
President and CEO
Phone: +46-707-49-05-84
Erika Söderberg Johnson
CFO
Phone: +46-707-20-48-20
