Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism

Multiple areas within the global biotech industry are beginning to show signs of growth as technology advances behind advanced research and heightened levels of funding. A growing number of industry professionals are leaning towards the biotech sector is likely to improve as the year progresses. It is expected to see a surge in new product sales in sync with rising demand. This apart, a successful innovation and product line expansion, strong clinical study results, more frequent FDA approvals, consistently strong performance of key products, growing demand for drugs especially to address rare-to-treat diseases and an increased healthcare spending are some of the factors that should keep the sector on track this year. Possibly the top expansion expected and rising value is among cancer-drug developers as Biotech companies typically are considered one of Wall Street's more aggressive sources of growth. Active companies in the markets today include: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX), Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM), Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO), Valeant Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NYSE: VRX).

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) BREAKING NEWS: Moleculin Biotech, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to expand production capability for Annamycin.



Moleculin has engaged BSP Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (http://www.bsppharmaceuticals.com ) in Latina, Italy to begin preparations for commercial scale production of Annamycin drug product.



"With the Phase I/II clinical trial of Annamycin now under way, we are taking the necessary steps to prepare for the commercial scale production of Annamycin," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "BSP has a solid track record for supplying liposomal formulations to large pharmaceutical companies and their capabilities are a good match for us. We believe this partnership will assist us to take Annamycin to the next level."



Mr. Aldo Braca, CEO of BSP Pharmaceuticals, added, "We see the potential for Annamycin to become a game-changer in the acute leukemia space, so we are pleased to be working with Moleculin." Read this and more news for Moleculin Biotech at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/mbrx.html.



In other pharma and biotech developments in the markets:

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) recently announced it has submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for ALIS (Amikacin Liposome Inhalation Suspension) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients with Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC). "We are very excited to announce the completion of this important milestone which begins the formal process of review by the FDA of our application for approval of ALIS to treat patients living with NTM caused by MAC. There are currently no approved therapies in the U.S. to treat this disease. Our submission is supported by our pivotal Phase 3 INS-212 study conducted in subjects with refractory NTM lung disease, the completed Phase 2 study TR02-112, as well as an expanded safety database," remarked Will Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "We look forward to continuing our conversations with the FDA during this process."

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently announced they have expanded their strategic collaboration through a new ten-year collaboration agreement to develop novel antisense drug candidates for a broad range of neurological diseases. This collaboration capitalizes on Biogen's expertise in neuroscience research and drug development and Ionis' leadership in RNA targeted therapies with the goal of developing a broad pipeline of investigational therapies. It builds upon a productive collaboration that produced SPINRAZA, the first and only approved treatment for patients with spinal muscular atrophy. Under the terms of the collaboration, Biogen will pay Ionis $1 billion in cash, which will include $625 million to purchase 11,501,153 shares of Ionis common stock at a price of $54.34 per share, at an approximately 25% cash premium, and a $375 million upfront payment. Biogen will have the option to license therapies arising out of this collaboration and will be responsible for their development and commercialization. In addition, Biogen may pay milestone payments, license fees and royalties on net sales.

Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) recently announced that preclinical data from the company's novel, next-generation ADC program using an innovative deBouganin cytotoxic protein payload will be presented during two poster sessions at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. The meeting is taking place April 14-18, 2018 in Chicago. "We have uniquely designed our deBouganin payload to address tumor indications that can only be reached through systemic delivery. Our data show that deBouganin exhibits certain advantages over first-generation ADCs, which use more conventional small molecule cytotoxins, with respect to cell killing power, including the ability to kill cancer stem cells, circumvent multi-drug resistance and avoid cross-resistance mechanisms," said Gregory P. Adams, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Eleven Biotherapeutics. "We are pleased to be presenting these promising data highlighting the potential activity and differentiation of our approach compared to first-generation ADCs."

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NYSE: VRX) Developments: Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company and wholly owned subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, recently announced that its ONE by ONE Recycling Program, the first contact lens recycling program of its kind, has recycled nearly 2.5 million used contact lenses, blister packs and top foils since the program launched in November 2016, diverting more than 14,000 pounds of waste from landfills -about the weight of a small aircraft.1 The program is made possible through a collaboration with TerraCycle®, a world leader in the collection and repurposing of hard-to-recycle post-consumer waste. "Previously, contact lenses and lens packaging materials were filtered out at standard recycling centers due to their small sizes. Since its initiation about 18 months ago, Bausch + Lomb's ONE by ONE Recycling Program has helped to divert more than 7 tons of waste from landfills across the United States by offering a convenient and free way for contact lens wearers to recycle their used materials," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Valeant.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty four hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Moleculin Biotech, Inc. by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757



SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates.com