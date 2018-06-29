Bipolar Disorder Epidemiology in Europe 2018-2026: Estimate Market Potential, Assess Unmet Need, Develop Drug Forecasting Models, and Build Population-Based Health Management Frameworks

DUBLIN, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Europe Bipolar Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Bipolar Disorder epidemiology, Bipolar Disorder diagnosed patients, and Bipolar Disorder treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Bipolar Disorder derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Bipolar Disorder market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Bipolar Disorder prevalence, Bipolar Disorder diagnosis rate, and Bipolar Disorder treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.
Key Features
- Bipolar Disorder Patient Flow
- Bipolar Disorder Prevalence
- Bipolar Disorder Diagnosed Patients
- Bipolar Disorder Treated Patients
Key Topics Covered
1. Bipolar Disorder: Disease Definition
2. Bipolar Disorder Patient Flow in Europe
2A. Bipolar Disorder Prevalence in Europe
2B. Bipolar Disorder Diagnosed Patients in Europe
2C. Bipolar Disorder Treated Patients in Europe
3. Bipolar Disorder Patient Flow in Germany
3A. Bipolar Disorder Prevalence in Germany
3B. Bipolar Disorder Diagnosed Patients in Germany
3C. Bipolar Disorder Treated Patients in Germany
4. Bipolar Disorder Patient Flow in France
4A. Bipolar Disorder Prevalence in France
4B. Bipolar Disorder Diagnosed Patients in France
4C. Bipolar Disorder Treated Patients in France
5. Bipolar Disorder Patient Flow in Spain
5A. Bipolar Disorder Prevalence in Spain
5B. Bipolar Disorder Diagnosed Patients in Spain
5C. Bipolar Disorder Treated Patients in Spain
6. Bipolar Disorder Patient Flow in Italy
6A. Bipolar Disorder Prevalence in Italy
6B. Bipolar Disorder Diagnosed Patients in Italy
6C. Bipolar Disorder Treated Patients in Italy
7. Bipolar Disorder Patient Flow in UK
7A. Bipolar Disorder Prevalence in UK
7B. Bipolar Disorder Diagnosed Patients in UK
7C. Bipolar Disorder Treated Patients in UK
8. Research Methodology
