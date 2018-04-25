Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies Course: Investment Strategies and Best Approaches to the Market - June 28th, 2018 - London, United Kingdom

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Blockchain technology is rapidly becoming the de facto of the modern era, thanks in large parts to the surge in Bitcoin's price since early May 2017, moving upwards from $1,000 in March 2017 to an all-time high of over $20,000 as of December 2017. Given this meteoric rise, it's no surprise that investors are clamouring to figure out how to break into the marketplace.
This course gives deep dive insight into everything you need to know about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies from trading platforms to wallets and exchanges, investment strategies and possible regulatory impact. Get an insider's view of Initial Coin Offerings and access to current, pre-ICO investments and a lot more.
What Will You Learn
By the end of this intensive one day course you will:
- Have an understanding of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology
- Know the main types of cryptocurrencies and their characteristics
- Look at different investment strategies and best approaches to the market
- Learn to analyse and read financial charts
- Learn what to look for in an ICO company
- Understand how to select crypto wallet and crypto exchange
- Explore the impact of impending regulations on the market
Main Topics Covered During This Training
- Introduction into blockchain technology
- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies explained
- Overview of several main cryptocurrencies and their characteristics
- How to look at an ICO
- Understanding cryptowallets and the strategy for selection
- Understanding crypto exchanges and the strategy for selection
- Cryptocurrencies and investment concepts
- How to invest and is it worth it?
- Chart analysis
- Market regulations
- How ICOs can safeguard their future
Key Topics Covered:
1. Blockchain
2. Background to Crytocurrencies
3. The ICO company reviewed
4. Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies
5. Understanding Crypto Wallets and the strategy of selection
6. Understanding Crypto Exchanges and the strategy of selection
7. Cryptocurrency and review of various investment strategies
8. Cryptocurrency and Investment Concepts
9. Implementation Challenges
