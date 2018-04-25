Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies Course: Investment Strategies and Best Approaches to the Market - June 28th, 2018 - London, United Kingdom

Blockchain technology is rapidly becoming the de facto of the modern era, thanks in large parts to the surge in Bitcoin's price since early May 2017, moving upwards from $1,000 in March 2017 to an all-time high of over $20,000 as of December 2017. Given this meteoric rise, it's no surprise that investors are clamouring to figure out how to break into the marketplace.

This course gives deep dive insight into everything you need to know about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies from trading platforms to wallets and exchanges, investment strategies and possible regulatory impact. Get an insider's view of Initial Coin Offerings and access to current, pre-ICO investments and a lot more.

What Will You Learn

By the end of this intensive one day course you will:

Have an understanding of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology

Know the main types of cryptocurrencies and their characteristics

Look at different investment strategies and best approaches to the market

Learn to analyse and read financial charts

Learn what to look for in an ICO company

Understand how to select crypto wallet and crypto exchange

Explore the impact of impending regulations on the market

Main Topics Covered During This Training

Introduction into blockchain technology

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies explained

Overview of several main cryptocurrencies and their characteristics

How to look at an ICO

Understanding cryptowallets and the strategy for selection

Understanding crypto exchanges and the strategy for selection

Cryptocurrencies and investment concepts

How to invest and is it worth it?

Chart analysis

Market regulations

How ICOs can safeguard their future

Key Topics Covered:



1. Blockchain

2. Background to Crytocurrencies

3. The ICO company reviewed

4. Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies

5. Understanding Crypto Wallets and the strategy of selection

6. Understanding Crypto Exchanges and the strategy of selection

7. Cryptocurrency and review of various investment strategies

8. Cryptocurrency and Investment Concepts

9. Implementation Challenges

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5mc6sc/bitcoin_and?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin--cryptocurrencies-course-investment-strategies-and-best-approaches-to-the-market---june-28th-2018---london-united-kingdom-300636396.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

