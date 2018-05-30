Bitcoin Clowns: Engineer-Turned-Award-Winning-Novelist, Vann Chow, Penned the World's First Action-Packed Crime Fiction About Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Set in Shanghai, China, Bitcoin Clowns tells the story of a talented programmer Jong who plunged into the mysterious world of cryptocurrency by accident because of a joke coin he created to mock the ICO speculative madness. Little did he know his invention would be quickly adopted and become the latest talk of the town, get backed by an international bank, and attract the attention of a slew of criminals such as the drug cartel and self-proclaimed Robin-hood hacker group, planning what might the biggest cryptocurrency heist the world has ever seen. At the same time, his cousin Cao disappeared and his business partner was found murdered after a client lost a huge amount of investment due to some ill-designed cryptocurrency funds. Law-enforcement is grossly unfamiliar with the new kind of financial instruments to see through the thick plot of deception and Jong has to rely on his exceptional luck and incredible skills and courage once again to find his cousin and retrieve the missing millions.

Would Jong succeed, or would he be sacrificed and fade into obscurity in the latest, fiercest fight on the digital realm for the new digital gold and the power to control key businesses and perhaps even governments around the world?

Bitcoin Clowns is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on June 30th, 2018.

Vann Chow is a novelist from Hong Kong who writes about Asia and Asian culture in English. In 2015, her book Shanghai Nobody was featured on a popular Canadian book reading platform on the Top 20 General Fiction list and in 2016, her psychological thriller, The Pachinko Girl has been awarded the equivalent of an 'Oscar' by the same reading platform in the Hidden Gems category, beating over 140K other submissions. Privately, Vann is an engineer and has served in multiple Fortune 500 international companies. The writer is well-versed in the latest technologies and is active in the entrepreneurial scene despite a flourishing writing career.

Bitcoin Clowns is part of the Master Shanghai series. Books in the series could be read independently. The series focuses on the advent of technologies and their impacts on society. Previous topics in the series include online dating, social media and fintech.

