Bitdefender Expands Further into Data Center and Cloud Security With Dedicated Team Led by New Vice President Michael Gable

The move is part of Bitdefender's wider strategy to leverage its unique technologies to secure server and virtual desktop workloads running on software-defined, hyper-converged and cloud infrastructure. This heightened focus on the data center security market will drive explosive growth in a segment with tremendous potential.

Michael Gable is a security-industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership, strategic alliances, professional services and sales engineering. In this new role, he will focus on helping enterprises solve cloud-workload security challenges, developing strategic alliances with key ecosystem partners and growing Bitdefender's channel network in the data center segment.

"Bitdefender's solutions leverage virtualization and cloud infrastructure to provide security which was not possible in the legacy data center world," said Gable. "These security solutions are highly effective against today's most sophisticated attacks and they're invisible to the attackers. They are built from the ground up for the modern data center and cloud infrastructure, delivering award-winning next-generation security plus a host of unique benefits that let enterprises extract maximum value from their datacenter-transformation initiatives. I look forward to helping organizations solve their data center-security challenges."

"We are delighted to welcome Mike as a key member of our global enterprise team," said Bogdan Irina, Chief Operating Officer, Bitdefender. "He will play a key role in expanding our efforts in the data center and cloud space, bringing more than two decades of technology and cybersecurity sales-leadership experience."

Bitdefender's award-winning datacenter- and cloud-security solutions, GravityZone Security for Virtualized Environments (SVE) and Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection (HVI), help organizations reduce the attack surface and prevent, detect, investigate and respond to advanced threats, known and unknown.

Certified as Nutanix-, Citrix-, and VMware-Ready, GravityZone SVE is a cloud-workload security platform that delivers layered next-generation defenses, while maximizing the efficiency of security operations, promoting infrastructure utilization and optimizing end-user experience.

Named by industry analysis firm IDC "a qualitative improvement in the security of virtual environments*," Bitdefender HVI uniquely protects data center infrastructure against advanced persistent threats through live memory introspection at the hypervisor level.

* Hypervisor Introspection: A Transformative Approach to Advanced Attack Detection. IDC, May 2017

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global security technology company that provides cutting edge end-to-end cyber security solutions and advanced threat protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender has consistently produced award-winning business and consumer security technology, and is a provider of choice in both hybrid infrastructure security and endpoint protection. Through R&D, alliances and partnerships, Bitdefender is trusted to be ahead and deliver robust security you can rely on. More information is available at http://www.bitdefender.com.

SOURCE Bitdefender SRL