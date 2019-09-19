BitHarp starts promotional offer for Mining Rigs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitHarp (www.bitharp.com), a New Zealand based company dedicated to creating high-performance mining rigs, has just introduced an attractive 3 plus 1 one promotional campaign for their recently launched products Lyre Miner and Harp Miner. This special offer will be available until 2nd October, offering one mining rig absolutely free of cost to anyone purchasing three units.

BitHarp came to the limelight recently with the official launch of its two efficient mining rigs. While designing these miners, the company has focused heavily on product performance and profitability of the users. Suitable for use in home, office, as well as data centers, these two rigs are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash. Both Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are extremely powerful, offering extraordinary hash power rates with relatively low energy consumption as listed below.

Lyre Miner: 335 TH/s for Bitcoin, 55 GH/s for Litecoin, 14 GH/s for Ethereum, and 9 TH/s for Dash with energy consumption of 600W.

Harp Miner: 2000 TH/s for Bitcoin 300 GH/s for Litecoin, 75 GH/s for Ethereum, and 50 TH/s for Dash with energy consumption of 2400 W.

One of the key objectives for BitHarp was to make the benefits of crypto mining accessible to individuals without the knowledge or experience of mining. Both their products are delivered pre-configured, allowing the customer to just plug in, choose the coin they wish to mine, enter the pool data, and start mining. Most importantly, the products are capable of delivering a significant ROI within a short time.

"We are delighted to introduce our new 3 plus 1 promotional offer. At BitHarp, we are always looking for ways to make crypto mining more profitable for our customers," said a spokesperson from BitHarp. "Now, you can take four of our high-performance mining rigs paying the price of three, until October 2."

To find out more about Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, please visit https://www.bitharp.com/

BitHarp is a New Zealand based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible mining rigs built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.

