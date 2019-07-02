BitiCar Offers Equity to the General Public

LAS VEGAS, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rideshare company BitiCar announced today an equity crowdfunding "online public offering" (OPO) on CrowdSourceFunded.com, an SEC approved funding portal.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act now allows companies to "create jobs and investment opportunities to the general public." The Act also requires the SEC to regulate how companies can raise capital, disclose information, and registration requirements.

BitiCar is disrupting the rideshare industry with better opportunities for drivers, equity, and rewards programs.

Pursuant to Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act, "Regulation Crowdfunding" or "Reg CF" provides a framework for the regulation of registered funding portals and broker-dealers that issuers are required to use as intermediaries in the offer and sale of securities.

BitiCar, an emerging rideshare company now has its equity crowdfunding Reg CF offering live through SEC-approved funding portal Crowd Source Funded. The BitiCar offering link can be found here: https://www.crowdsourcefunded.com/offerings/14/cycles/14

In this offering, 1,070,000 units are being offered only until December 31, 2019. BitiCar LLC is offering shares or "units" priced at $1.00 each.

BitiCar is a Delaware Limited Liability Company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

BitiCar LLC

3960 Howard Hughes Parkway

Suite 545

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-990-3536

support@BitiCar.com

www.JoinBitiCar.com

Contact:

Jerra Gonzales

702-990-3536

217426@email4pr.com

SOURCE BitiCar LLC

