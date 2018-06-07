BitMart Moves to Offer Equity Token Trading - Fiat in The Future

To assist in this process, BitMart has signed an official engagement with Proskauer Rose LLP. Proskauer is a top international law firm, known for its excellence in corporate, private equity, private investment funds, international M&A, and financial law. The firm consists of over 700 attorneys, including former SEC officials, NYSE counsels, securities litigators, and acclaimed transactional lawyers recognized by the legal society. Following BitMart's registration as a money services business at the federal level with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network in April, Proskauer will also provide assistance in the strategic planning of MSB registrations at the state level.

"BitMart's mission is to offer convenient financial services in the crypto trading market," said Sheldon Xia, Founder & CEO of BitMart. "Once compliance is assured and reliable banking partners are established we will begin to offer fiat trading as well. Users will no longer have to own cryptocurrency in order to register and trade on BitMart, as they will be able to purchase digital currencies using a credit card, bank account, or even wire transfer."

In addition to providing fiat trading, BitMart also aims to incorporate new features including futures contract trading, whole-network trading and decentralized trading by early 2019.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier digital asset trading platform with more than 430,000 users from over 160 countries. BitMart offers crypto-to-crypto trading for coins and utility tokens only. BitMart has a global team with extensive industry experience from all over the world including the United States, Russia, India, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. Since launching in March, BitMart has a total trading volume of over $100,000,000 USD. BitMart currently offers 20 trading pairs for BTC, ETH, USDT, XLM, EOS, VEN, OMG, MOBI, ABT, KAN, and BMX.

Currently, BitMart is hosting a "Millions of Cryptocandy Airdrop" and a "Vote for Your Coin – Round 2" Campaign on their website to reward users.

