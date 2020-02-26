BJC Healthcare Improves Formulary Compliance and Increases Contract Utilization
Feb 26, 2020, 13:25 ET
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions is a healthcare technology company that improves provider's financial control and reduces supply chain cost. Prodigo values its clients and the growth of every relationship it builds, so evaluating outcomes and savings is a prominent activity to ensuring the success of each client.
BJC Healthcare (BJC) is a $5 billion, 15 hospital system serving Greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri who wanted to enhance the requisitioning experience of users and improve compliance formulary. Prodigo implemented to filter content by clinical role/service line and BJC users quickly made Prodigo a routine part if their workflows. Savings exceeding $2M are a result of increases in contract utilization.
BJC also experienced a significant decrease in special requests, along with growth in various other areas of its supply chain. Visit prodigosolutions.com to read more about these growths and see the results of other Prodigo clients.
ABOUT PRODIGO SOLUTIONS
Counting more than half of the nation's most prestigious health systems as clients, Prodigo has amassed one of the largest repositories of supply and services market data in the U.S. Its solutions resolve long-standing data problems, enforce product and services standards, optimize contract utilization and enhance the requisitioning experience of clinicians. Typically deployed as a performance-extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.
For details please contact:
Ashby McGarry,
Marketing + Communications
1-724-741-1907
amcgarry@prodigosolutions.com
SOURCE Prodigo Solutions
Share this article