Black Coffee, the Series Created by George Khouri, Now Streaming on Funny Or Die

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 1 of the series George Khouri created, Black Coffee, is now streaming on Will Ferrell's digital platform, Funny Or Die. Watch all 8 episodes of Season 1 here.

Black Coffee is a comedy about four friends with wildly different motives who open a black-owned coffee shop in the heart of the nation's capital. The series features a super talented cast and crew with a combined following of over 20 million social media users.

George Khouri, Creator of Black Coffee, at Funny Or Die George Khouri receiving the Best Picture Award at the Capitol Hill Film Festival

George Khouri, an award-winning writer and producer, first created the pilot to show Washington, DC behind the Capitol. "Most series on television show DC through a political lens. I wanted to share the rich and diverse culture of the city with international audiences. This is the DC that hasn't be shown on television until now," George proudly states.

Prior to filming the series, George's original pilot for Black Coffee swept film festivals all over the world -receiving over 50 laurels. These laurels include a win for "Best Picture" at DC's own Capitol Hill Film Festival, and a win for "Best Television Pilot" at the Anaheim International Film Festival. Michael Rekola, director of the Capitol Hill Film Festival, called Black Coffee "George's love letter to the city." This couldn't ring more true.

"I'm extremely excited to have Black Coffee on Funny or Die…I can't wait to see what other hilarious scenarios we come up with in the writer's room for the upcoming seasons," shares George. Considering the millions of streams on the episodes from Season 1, viewers must be equally as excited.

