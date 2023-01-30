Black Dragon Capital℠ and Cardinal Müller's Dominus Jesus Association Enter Multi-Year Business Partnership to Support Economic Growth and Social Advancement Across Global Regions

Black Dragon Capital℠ and Cardinal Müller's Dominus Jesus Association will bring unique value and capabilities to growing awareness for the mission of continuing God's work.

ROME, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High-performing investment firm Black Dragon Capital today announced the start of a promising long-term relationship with Cardinal Müller's Dominus Jesus Association with the common goal of promoting economic growth and social advancement across global regions.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is founded and led by a diverse leadership team with a unique combination of intense operating expertise, socially responsible investing, and an impressive track record of investment success. The firm makes control investments in growth sectors disrupted by digitization and has created a proven approach to launching and developing high potential early-stage companies. It also places a special focus on investing in technology areas that address social issues and strengthen economic diversity within communities.

The Black Dragon Capital℠ team has made a special emphasis on diversity and investing in socially responsible areas highlighted by its founders community centric 501 (C) 3 organization, Louis Hernandez, Jr.'s For A Bright Future Foundation. Through its programs, they focus on the needs of underprivileged and underserved communities in healthcare, economic development, education, leadership development and the arts. Both Black Dragon Capital℠ and For A Bright Future Foundation have a shared vision of a better world anchored in these areas with the partnership with the Dominus Jesus Association where the ultimate goal is to achieve economic and social advancement for those who need it most.

The relationship was created by key leaders on both sides, with Black Dragon Capital℠ Founder and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr., Partner, Richard K. Sussman, Partner, Dooley Awadalla, and Senior Advisor, Stefano Leopaldi and Dominus Jesus Association senior representatives, His Eminence and Founder, Cardinal Müller, Vincenzo Schiavo and Giovanni Petrochi.

This is a historic partnership which is guided by a higher spiritual purpose to empower the less fortunate to gain access to an improved economic, social, and spiritual existence through education, investment, and mentorship in the creation of new businesses — all while doing God's work.

"His Eminence Most Reverend Cardinal Müller has been a beacon of hope and pillar in the global community. It is a great honor and at god's will that I shift my life's work as a technology entrepreneur, and advocate for the less fortunate, to this very special relationship with the Dominus Jesus Association. I'm very excited to build important new ventures in communities that need it most with an emphasis on creating a better future for the underprivileged. Economic and social stability are among the greatest gifts we can provide for global communities that need it most, marinated in a strong spiritual existence. The team and I are deeply committed to serving this important cause." - Louis Hernandez, Jr. Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠

"Dominus Jesus Association to partner with Messrs. Louis Hernandez, Jr., Richard K. Sussman, Dooley Awadalla and Stefano Leopaldi of Black Dragon Capital in the development of cutting-edge ventures that will support the Church's vision of doing 'God's work' in various regions of the world under the authorization and blessing of His Eminence Most Reverend Cardinal Müller head and founder of Dominus Jesus Association. It is through this partnership that we will harness our unified talents, resources and business know-how to bring spiritual development and economic prosperity in alignment with the teachings of the doctrine of the faith." - Giovanni Petrochi, President, Dominus Jesus Association.

