Black Filmmaker to Screen First Film About George Floyd's Death; Explores Racism, Corruption Inside Jail Where Convicted Killer Derek Chauvin is Being Held; Movie Screening Thursday, June 24 in Minneapolis

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world struggles to heal from the devastating impact the killing of George Floyd had on global society, and anticipates the upcoming sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing him, one black filmmaker and director went to work telling the story of corruption and racial discrimination behind the scenes of the jail where Chauvin is being held.

Terrance Tykeem, producer/director of When George Got Murdered, first film released on George Floyd's death. Former Talk Show Host, Actor Montel Williams stars in When George Got Murdered, new film by Producer, Director Terrance Tykeem.

To be held the day before Chauvin is to be sentenced, the screening of "When George Got Murdered," shares the impetus for enlightenment and global push for change George Floyd's death had. The new film is directed and produced by Terrance Tykeem, founder of Diamond Mine Media Group, known for socially conscious films like "Jason's Letter," aired recently on STARZ. The film is the first to be released on the volatile subject of George Floyd's death.

"Like most horrific events that occur in life, you never forget where you were in that moment and the film takes a deep dive into exploring where we all were when we heard about Floyd getting killed in such a terrible way," shared Tykeem. "As a filmmaker, I wanted to help tell the story, but come from a different approach, and found it after seeing a news story about how guards of color were being prevented from working the block where Chauvin was being kept," he continued. "The whole thing was a vivid and eye-opening reminder to the world of the unfair treatment and abuse of authority by law enforcement and the criminal justice system currently in place, as it relates to people of color, the poor and disenfranchised," he said.

The film's cast stars some noted actors, including former Talk Show Host Montel Williams, Robert Wuhl of HBO's Arliss; Robert Ri'chard, known for his roles in Coach Carter; and Don Most, known for his role as Ralph Malph in the classic television show "Happy Days."

Tykeem and Williams will be in attendance at the screening, as well as community leaders/activists from around the country. It will be held at Trylon Cinema, located at 2820 E 33rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55406 from 4:00pm to 8:00p.m. on Thursday, June 24. Trailer Link: https://vimeo.com/538198723.

Contact: Norma Stanley at 678/508-3744 or [email protected]

