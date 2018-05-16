Black Marjieh Leff & Sanford LLP (BMLS) Certified as a Women-Owned Business

Certification is a rigorous process, including an in-depth review of operations to ensure that the business is at least 51% owned and controlled by a woman or women. BMLS is a 75% women-owned firm. Three of the four equity partners are women, including Lisa J. Black, Sheryl A. Sanford and Dana K. Marjieh.

Partner Lisa Black stated that, "We are honored to earn recognition as a women-owned business. At BMLS, we work together to support and advance not just our business, but each other, and that shows in everything we do. We foster diversity and empowerment at all levels. This certification is a formal recognition of the significant influence women have on the growth and culture of our firm."

Partner Dana Marjieh offered, "We are occupying a unique space as a women-owned law firm. It's exciting to not only drive inclusion and equality in leadership at our own firm, but also to set an example within the broader legal landscape as a successful women-owned business. As a woman in what is still a heavily male-dominated profession, I am proud to be part of a majority women-owned law firm."

BMLS focuses on insurance defense and coverage, construction law, real estate, commercial litigation, estate planning, immigration and related practice areas. The firm is committed to fostering an inclusive, diverse and collaborative work culture.

About Black Marjieh Leff & Sanford LLP

Black Marjieh Leff & Sanford LLP (BMLS), a metro New York-based law firm, focuses on insurance defense and coverage, construction law, real estate, commercial litigation, estate planning, immigration and related practice areas. Its attorneys have decades of combined experience in a broad range of matters and industries. www.bmlslegal.com

About NWBOC

NWBOC is the first national certifier of women business enterprises (WBEs) and provides national certification for women and veteran-owned companies. The WBE certification has been provided by NWBOC for 22 years and is generally accepted by corporations and government entities.

