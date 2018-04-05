Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking

Blackbaud Grantmaking helps organizations manage modern grantmaking configured to the unique practices and capabilities of each grants cycle, ultimately allowing foundations, corporations and nonprofits to more effectively manage constituent engagement, financial reporting, and other critical processes—all while making the collaboration between grantors and grantees more effective.

Customers who participated in the early adopter program gave Blackbaud Grantmaking rave reviews for usability, flexibility and performance.

"It's been very exciting for our organization to be a part of the Blackbaud Grantmaking early access program," said Melenie Magnotta , chief operating officer of the Aetna Foundation. "The new solution is very intuitive and will help us approve grants more quickly and improve our collaboration with our grantees, ultimately helping us have a bigger impact."

, director of grants management at the Missouri Foundation for Health. "One of the reasons our organization is now adopting its cloud accounting solution, Financial Edge NXT™, is because it easily integrates with Blackbaud Grantmaking and we will be able to seamlessly navigate between the two solutions." "We are really excited by the updated design in Blackbaud Grantmaking, and we're eager to have the opportunity to help guide the future of this solution by participating in the early access program," said Salvo La Rosa, VP, research & development, Children's Tumor Foundation. "Since we use the Google suite of products, being able to use the Chrome browser with the new Blackbaud Grantmaking solution will allow us to work more seamlessly."

With configurable workflows that combine the power of data with simplified views and access, every Blackbaud Grantmaking user is empowered to work smarter.

"In today's shifting grantmaking landscape, the demand for better collaboration, increased transparency, enhanced data and analytics, especially around impact and intuitive workflow, continues to grow," said Kevin McDearis, Blackbaud's chief products officer. "Blackbaud is driving a stronger social economy, supporting over 40,000 organizations with the most progressive technology solutions in the industry. We are the only grantmaking technology provider that offers organizations a comprehensive suite of purpose-built solutions, connected data from across the social good community, and a configurable grantmaking solution that increase grant effectiveness."

